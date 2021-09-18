Rachel Riley s*ut cringey gaffe red faced after Countdown letters spell out!

Rachel Riley and the Countdown studio enjoyed a snigger at a rude word on Thursday’s episode of the Channel 4 show

Rachel Riley’s face said a thousand words during Thursday’s episode of Countdown.

The maths guru was left red-faced when one of the show’s contestants unwittingly selected a series of letters that spelled out the word ‘s*ut’.

The 35-year-old couldn’t tell which way to look as Mike chose his fourth fatal letter on Channel 4.

The Countdown hopeful picked out ‘S’ and L, but then he chose a vowel to make a ‘U” appear on the board. He then asked the star if he could add another contestant.

The presenter laughed at Rachel’s reveal that the fourth letter was a ‘T.

Off-camera, Mike could be heard giggling at his accidentally NSFW gaffe.

Pam Ayres, Dictionary Corner guest, spitted the word smut from the contestants’ jumble of letters.

Rachel, a pregnant woman, is just weeks away from welcoming her second child into this world.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is expecting her second baby with her husband Pasha Kovalev, a professional dancer.

They met while watching the BBC’s ballroom series. Their daughter Maven Aria is now almost two years old.

The couple are expecting baby number two next month.

Although the Countdown cohost announced her happy pregnancy news in April, Pasha, Pasha’s partner, was the one to reveal the due date.

“We wanted baby number two. So, we’re looking forward to welcoming them into this world, sometime in October,” the Strictly pro told Ok! magazine earlier this year.

As Rachel prepares to clock off and go on maternity leave, it’s not yet known who, if anyone, will replace her on the daytime TV show.

The star, who replaced Carol Vorderman on the Channel 4 show at the age of 22, recently celebrated a big milestone event.

To celebrate appearing on 3,000 episodes of Countdown, the maths whizz was surprised on set by husband Pascha and their young daughter.

Clearly thrilled with her impromptu family visit, Rachel took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the on-set celebration.

“Hit the mega milestone of 3,000 Countdown shows today and was surprised by these gorgeous special guests presenting me with flowers,” she captioned the sweet snaps.

“One of them was less than happy when it was time to go,” the star joked with her online fans.

“Thanks Countdown family, loved it! And a little shout out to the other @rachelrileyuk for Mave’s gorgeous dress, Daddy did well getting her ready for her close up!”

The presenter also added hashtags #gifted#anniversary and #3000andcounting.

At the time of her initial appointment in 2009, Rachel said of landing the gig: “There’s only one cool maths job around and I was lucky enough to get it so I’m absolutely thrilled”

The star has appeared on every series since – including spin-off show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Channel 4 airs Countdown every weekday at 2.10 pm.