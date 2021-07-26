‘RE-MAIN’ Anime Watch All Episodes Online For Free! From the same Studio as Attack on Titan S4 & Jujutsu Kaisen

MAPPA is back again after its infamous stint with the likes of ‘AoT’ and ‘JJK’ hoping to continue producing mind-bending animation for fans worldwide. As its new project, ‘Re-Main’ is premiering its first season online, and here’s how you can watch the new series for FREE online.

‘Re-Main’ has chosen Water Polo as its theme competing with many sports animes that have broken the internet. Based on a middle school teenager who was pushed to a coma due to an accident, the story has been patient and progressive with the fun part yet to start.

TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation acquired the Japanese streaming rights for ‘Re-Main’ season 1 that premiered on July 4 and is currently ongoing. With the latest episode of ‘Re-Main’ having dropped out, here’s everything we know about where to stream the exciting Water Polo anime series.

Where to watch Re-Main Season 1 online for FREE?

Japanese streamers who have TV Asahi subscriptions would be able to watch the episodes for free on the streaming network. As for others, the first three episodes that have been released so far can be watched on FUNimation online. Unfortunately, the anime hasn’t been released on most other official platforms since it has just made its debut.

How to watch Re-Main Season 1 online for FREE on FUNimation?

Normally, anime streamers would have monthly paid subscription plans on FUNimation that would satisfy their online streaming needs. However, there is a way to watch ‘Re-Main’ season 1 online for free on FUNimation.

It gets even better when you find out that FUNimation provides free anime content along with subtitles and multi-platforms streaming that allows you to watch your favorite shows anywhere anytime. All you have to do is create your own FUNimation free account and start streaming shows without any limits. Here’s how:

To watch ‘Re-Main’ season 1 online for free, visit the FUNimation registration portal at https://www.funimation.com/register/. Click on the ‘Create Free Account’ button. Enter your email address. Create a new password. Click on ‘Continue’ to set up your new FUNimation online account where you can start watching ‘Re-Main’ season 1 online for FREE

There are a few online streaming platforms where you can watch ‘Re-Main’ online for Free. However, do note it is illegal to stream content from these websites and it could be a chargeable offense to do so. Always support official streaming platforms and make sure you do not access any other websites such as: yts.ag , watchepisodesonline.com , 123moviesgo.ch , worldfree4u.com , watchonline.ca, and officetv.com, animeroll.com, watchanime.net .