Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Confirm Release Date and Everything You Want To Know!!

Manga series’ have been part of everyone’s childhood and once anime started being made based on them, the fans just kept on increasing and there was no looking back. A lot of such anime have been smashing various charts worldwide and one of them is Jujutsu Kaisen. It was a sequel to Akutami’s Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, which telecasted from April to July 2017. It was also collected in a tonkobon volume, in 2018.

Based on the manga series of the same name written by Gege Akutami, the series has been rocking since its release on October 3, 2020. The darkly enjoyable action has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Owing to the popularity, too much frenzy started to materialize regarding more seasons so if you want to know more, then continue reading.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Renewal and Release Date

Many rumors were going around regarding a prequel to the anime and finally, on 27 March, it was officially announced that the makers will be coming up with a prequel which would be titled “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”. This would be a movie and it’s scheduled to release on December 24, 2021. Also, the release outside Japan will take a while after that. Regarding Season 2, there is no announcement and we expect a season 2 only once the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is released.

Till then you can enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and the 64 Chapter long manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: characters

The odds suggest that all the main characters will be back with Season 2. That includes the protagonist Yuji who is voiced by Junya Suwabe.

Also, Yuji could be seen teaming up with Megumi who is voiced by Yuma Uma Uchida.

Nobara who contends as a leader while projecting herself as a powerful young woman will be while she will be voiced by Asami Seto.

Satoru, one of the most powerful sorcerers will be back teaching his unique sorcery skills at Jujutsu High while being voices by Yuichi Nakamura.

But this isn’t all. We are sure, more characters will be added to the show but let’s wait as the curtains are lifted in a while.

Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you haven’t watched the masterpiece yet but are going crazy to watch it, then don’t worry. All the episodes are available on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. The 24 episodes are 24 minutes long each and are just waiting to be binge-watched so head on fast.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

The story revolves around a high schooler Yuji who swallows a finger of a demon, Sakuna to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna’s host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

For more Updates, Stay Tuned