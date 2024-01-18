Rare Concorde Engine for Sale on eBay – Invest in Aviation History Today!

Owning a Piece of History: Concorde Engine for Sale on eBay for £680,000

Are you a plane enthusiast with a penchant for collecting rare pieces of aviation history? Well, look no further, as a seller based in Farnborough, Hants, has put up a Concorde engine for sale on eBay for a sky-high price of £680,000. This isn’t just any engine – it’s the Rolls-Royce Olympus Turbojet engine that comes with a supersonic afterburner which powered the iconic Concorde to a mind-blowing speed of 1,354mph.

A Dream Come True for Aviation Collectors: Buying the Concorde Engine

At six meters long and weighing three tons, this Concorde engine is not just a hefty purchase, it also comes with a mobile stand. The seller highlights that while the engine may not be able to fulfill your aviation dreams and take flight once more, it would make a perfect addition to any collection or could even be repurposed into unique pieces of furniture or art.

Aviation History: From London to New York in Under Three Hours

The Concorde was a legendary aircraft that allowed passengers to travel from London to New York in under three hours, revolutionizing the way we perceive long-haul flights. However, this era came to an end when British Airways retired the jet in 2003, following the tragic crash of Air France Flight 4590 in July 2000, which resulted in the loss of all 109 occupants on board, and four individuals on the ground.

The Legacy and Controversy of the Concorde Engine

Aside from its groundbreaking speed and efficiency, the Concorde’s engines were also infamous for sparking noise complaints from homeowners near airports. Despite this, most of the remaining Concordes are now on display in various locations across Europe and North America. But for true aircraft enthusiasts, the opportunity to own a genuine piece of aviation history is truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

The Seller’s Guarantee: Authenticity of the Concorde Engine

The seller, who is also based in Farnborough, Hants, assures potential buyers that the engine comes with a signed certificate of authenticity from British Airways. However, it’s worth noting that the engine is strictly designated for static display and cannot be used for active aviation purposes. Additionally, the seller offers valuable insight into the engine’s history, specifying that it was originally fitted on wing No.3 position on Concorde reg: G-BFKW number 214, later changed to G-BOAG and is currently on display in the Museum of Flight in Seattle, USA.

In conclusion, this Concorde engine presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a tangible piece of aviation history. With its remarkable speed, engineering prowess, and unique place in the history of air travel, this extraordinary relic is an investment that transcends its monetary value. Whether you’re a dedicated aviation collector or a history enthusiast, this Concorde engine is a testament to the ingenuity and engineering mastery of a bygone era in aviation. So, if you’ve ever dreamt of owning a piece of the sky, this is your chance to turn that dream into a reality.