Vanderpump Rules Stars Reunite for New Show The Valley – Exclusive Look Inside the Drama and Glamour

New Bravo Spinoff “The Valley” to Feature Former Vanderpump Rules Stars & More in 2022

The cast of the Vanderpump Rules universe is expanding with the announcement of an exciting new Bravo spinoff, titled The Valley. Former SURvers Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are making their return to reality TV in this highly anticipated show, set to premiere this spring.

Navigating Business Ventures and Personal Relationships in The Valley

The Valley will follow the trio as they navigate their business ventures and complex personal relationships while residing in the renowned Los Angeles suburb. Joining them are Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, as well as former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her husband Danny Booko, attorney Jason Caperna and his wife Janet Caperna, and luxury real estate couple Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally. Brittany’s close friend Zack Wickham and Bachelor Nation star Jasmine Goode are also set to make appearances on the series as friends of the cast.

Former Vanderpump Rules Stars Return to Reality TV

The news of this spinoff comes three years after Jax and Brittany’s departure from VPR following their wedding in 2019. The couple expressed their excitement for the opportunity to focus on their growing family and share their new endeavors with the viewers. Brittany emphasized that their Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to their hearts.

Annoncement: The Valley is set to showcase the lives of former Vanderpump Rules stars in a new and captivating way, promising drama, camaraderie, and life updates from the fan-favorite reality stars.