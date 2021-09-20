Raphael Varane Manchester United Move Reason Revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chat that convinced him!

The French central defender decided to end his decade-long stay at Real Madrid this summer to join Manchester United and he has instantly become a key player for Solskjaer’s side.

Raphael Varane has spoken about his conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join Manchester United this summer.

The central defender completed a £34million switch to Old Trafford this summer from Real Madrid and has swiftly established himself as a key player at United.

Varane, who had lived in Madrid for 10 years, was entering the last year of his contract and United decided to transfer him.

Varane has been a central defender in the Premier League wins over Wolves and Newcastle, as well as appearing in the second half of the Young Boys Champions League defeat.

The Frenchman has struck up a defensive partnership with Harry Maguire in the heart of United’s defense and will be central to any hopes of success this campaign.

Now he has spoken out on a conversation with United boss Solskjaer before clinching his transfer from Real Madrid.

Varane said on Norwegian media outlet TV2 “He told me all about the club and its ambitions.”

“He also spoke about his experience as a Manchester United player and what it was going to be like for me considering what the team wants to achieve.

“The talk was a lot about those moments of joy after winning something, and he spoke for a long time about the abilities of this team and what we must do to be winners.”

The defender confirmed that he had met former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson a decade ago when he was still at French clubs Lens.

United was keen on a deal to sign the central defender with Ferguson even meeting with the player and his family, but Real Madrid trumped them to the move.

Varane added: “It is true that my family and I met Sir Alex Ferguson and it was a fantastic experience for me.

“But nothing ever happened and in the end, Real Madrid entered…you know the rest of the story.

“I had a great time in Madrid and I think maybe it was my destiny to go there. I’m happy to have spent ten wonderful years there.”

Varane went on to discuss the reasons Varane left the Spanish capital, after a decade of helping Los Blancos win three La Liga titles as well as four Champions League crowns.

He continued: “I think I needed a new challenge and wanted to experience the Premier League.

“Manchester United is a club full of history and they want to return to the top, which was a challenge that tempted me. The club is like my family and I’ve come here to give my best to the club.”

Speaking on the future of Paul Pogba, a teammate of Varane at both club and international level, he added: “His future is up to him, but I am certain that he will remain here for a very long time.

“He is a fantastic player, so I certainly hope that he will stay.”