Inside Hollyoaks David Tag’s life – rival soap role, tragic deaths, racy snaps

Soap fans will know David Tag best as Sylvester “Sylver” McQueen on Hollyoaks, but the actor’s off-screen life has been full of drama, too.

David, who plays the troublesome Sylver in Channel 4’s hit soap since July 2018, is married to Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), but father to Cher (BethannieHare).

This week is a huge one for David’s Sylver character in the soap. He’s going to end his marriage to Mercedes and wants to save the love he shared with her.

Mercedes has made a drastic decision and is ready to make a huge announcement to her family, and daughter Cher could be in danger when the identity of her online friend “Jade” is finally revealed.

Although David is best known for playing Sylver on Hollyoaks, his first foray into the soap world was actually in a rival soap.

He was originally an Emmerdale star, playing Darryl, a customer at the Woolpack pub.

David recently stated that he was open to playing a permanent role at the Dales.







Speaking to OK! about a possible return to Emmerdale, David said: “Absolutely. I’d never say never.

“I love Hollyoaks but if opportunities arrives in the future I’d love to take on a new challenge.”

David previously posted a throwback snap of himself on the show alongside Kym Marsh’s former fiancé, Dan Hooper.

David penned the caption: “It’s like I was Daryl from Emmerdale. Pulling out my best lines about the Woolpack girls… standard @danhooper05

Becoming a father







David recently achieved an exciting milestone in his life as he’s become a father for the first time.

With his partner Abi Harrison, the actor had his first child, a handsome baby boy.

David and Abi are in a two-year relationship and moved in together during lockdown one.

Reuben David was born to the happy couple on Wednesday, June 9.

Announcing the exciting news, David said at the time: “Myself and Abi are both thrilled to share the safe arrival of our beautiful baby boy, born on Wednesday 9th June at 12:14pm.







“Both Abi and our little man are doing great and we can’t wait for you all to meet him!”

Speaking to OK!, David revealed they picked the name Reuben as it was the “only one they could agree on”.

He said: “We both love it. I liked names like River, Forest and Zeus but Abi was like, ‘No, that’s not happening!'”

The couple apparently thought about choosing an Iranian middle name – referring to David’s heritage – but eventually decided on the name David.

David and Abi both admitted that they are already broody so another baby could be in the future.







David said: “We instantly made ourselves broody again when he came out and we saw how cute he was! We would like more than one.”

Chatting in a joint interview, Abi added: “When I was pregnant I said I wanted to not be pregnant for at least a year, as I didn’t really enjoy it.

“If I didn’t have to be pregnant, I would have another one right now! They should be close friends.

“I haven’t been put off at all. I know some people say, ‘Never again’ – but I definitely would.”

Tragic deaths of friends







David was faced with heart-break when he lost two of his friends to suicide during lockdown.

As he shared his heartbreaking loss, the actor encouraged males to talk about their mental health.

Taking to Instagram, the performer wrote: “Even the happiest of faces can suffer from mental health problems.

“The charity organises get-togethers where you can open up to each other.

“I am a strong-willed person and I found during lockdown a lot of people suffered in a lot of different ways.







“During lockdown two people I know died by suicide.”

David was promoting MenWalkTalk – a mental health charity which he became an ambassador for after going through a break-up.

The actor explained that there is still a “stigma” around mental health struggles for men.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “When it gets down to the nitty gritty men pull back and think ‘I’m being pathetic, weak and stupid.’

“There is a stigma.”

He also remarked: “It’s easy to get wrapped up in our day-to-day lives that we forget to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors. This makes it easier to relax and enjoy the view.

Racy topless snaps and ‘X-rated’ flashes







Handsome David may be a soap star, but he’s no stranger to getting his kit off on Instagram, either!

The hot celeb has made his fans go wild after he took a series of topless pictures.

The toned, muscular star doesn’t mind posing for a photo while showing off his rock-hard abs.

David’s fans were irritated when they saw his intimate parts under his towel.

David was seen wearing only a pair grey boxers and little else when it came down to his manhood.

One follower wrote: “I can’t stop staring.”

Another added: “That would poke my eye out.”

“Hollyoaks hottie alert,” a third gushed.

Captioning the shot, David cheekily penned: “Take your pants off, it’s Friday!

“Thanks Dan Collins for the shots.

“Think the stool really makes it. Looking forward to seeing the rest.”

