What was the Glendale shooting? And where is Paradise Pastry Bakery?

A MAN was shot and stabbed during an altercation inside Paradise Pastry bakery in Glendale, California.

The incident was attended to by officers from Glendale Police Department on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

3 A man has been shot and stabbed outside a bakery in Glendale

What happened in the Glendale shooting?

According to police, an argument between two men led to one man being shot and the other being stabbed.

The exact cause of the confrontation at Glendale bakery remains unknown.

Cops who arrived at the scene found the victim on the street suffering from multiple gunshot and stab wounds, reports KTLA.

He was transported to a local hospital, and was discharged on Sunday evening.

His current condition is unknown.

One man was taken into custody by police,

“There is another party involved that’s also being spoken with but it’s very early in the investigation so we’re not sure exactly what happened. But there is no outstanding suspects in the case,” told Fox Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses in an effort to determine what actually happened.

Is Paradise Pastry located in Glendale?

Paradise Pastry bakery, 1800 block West Glenoaks Boulevard was the victim of the attack.

“Just after 2p.m., there’s a lot of people out and about, so I’d say that, yeah, that’s something that’s uncommon in that part of our town and really, Glendale as a whole,” Hauptmann said.

According to NBC, the bakery stated through their social media that the incident that occurred had nothing to do with their establishment, their customers, nor their staff.

3 The incident happened on Sunday afternoon

3 Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said it’s “uncommon” for that part of town