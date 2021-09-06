Rangers Nathan Patterson ruled Out 1 of 3 From Scotland Squad Rangers Injury Fears!

Rangers’ star Nathan Patterson is absent from Scotland‘s international with Austria later this week as the Ibrox defender sparks concerns over his fitness ahead of the Gers’This weekend, St. Johnstone and St. Johnstone clash.

Patterson made his first start for the national team as they beat Moldova on Saturday night at Hampden but is one of three players out of Steve Clarke’s squad for the clash with the Austrians, joining Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean on the sidelines.

Patterson just recently returned to action after being isolated last month due to positive Covid test results at Rangers.

That saw him miss the Old Firm win over Celtic as Filip Helander’s goal sunk their bitter rivals.

Rangers are still waiting to hear why Patterson, McLean, or Fraser have been pulled from the squad.

Today, Skipper James Tavernier will be back in training for Rangers. The Gers will also have coverage in case Patterson is not available.

Patterson made an impressive start in his international career. Many expected him to keep his place against the Austrians, as Scotland looks to save their hopes of winning the World Cup next season.