By Amy Comfi
In
A news anchor from the United States has found himself mired in a case of mistaken identity on Twitter and it’s been going on for days.

Trolls can be confusing Ben BradleyThis is WGN NewsBen Bradley, a Conservative politician and who was elected to the office of President In a row after he suggested in a historic, now-deleted blog post that unemployed people should opt for vasectomies and not have children they can’t afford.

The Chicago-based journalist, however, has remained patient with the negativity he’s been receiving and even tweeted this morning.

