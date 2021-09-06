Eternals Stars Celebrate Salma Hayek’s 55th Birthday With Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and many others co-star in Eternals. Together the superheroes on-screen have also taken their friendship offscreen. Hayek recently celebrated her 55th Birthday that came as a surprise to many fans following the events that happened.

Hayek and the actress took part in the Mexican tradition called, “mordida”. As a fun tradition, the birthday person gets their face stuck into the birthday cake. Hayek shared a clip where she posted a photo of the event to her Instagram account, showing off her small but loud group of friends who were there to welcome her next year.