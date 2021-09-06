Eternals Stars Celebrate Salma Hayek’s 55th Birthday With Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and many others co-star in Eternals. Together the superheroes on-screen have also taken their friendship offscreen. Hayek recently celebrated her 55th Birthday that came as a surprise to many fans following the events that happened.
Hayek and the actress took part in the Mexican tradition called, “mordida”. As a fun tradition, the birthday person gets their face stuck into the birthday cake. Hayek shared a clip where she posted a photo of the event to her Instagram account, showing off her small but loud group of friends who were there to welcome her next year.
While her party guests changed, a happy but nervous Jolie, shoves Hayek into the cake and then collapses onto the couch in giggles exclaiming, “My brother and me trying to teach how to do the Mexican mordida”.
Hayek wrote the caption for Instagram by also displayed her impressive figure in a blue bathing costume. In another birthday post, “Happy 55th birthday to me, Looking forward to a new adventure”, she wrote.