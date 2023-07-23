Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev enjoy their first movie date together in FOUR YEARS after Rachel Riley revealed marriage problems

RACHEL RILEY and Pasha Kovalev had a date at the movie theatre for the “first time in 4 years”.

On Friday, the Countdown actress shared a picture of her husband fast asleep next to her.

3 Rachel Riley’s date to the cinema with Pasha Kovalev

3 Rachel opens up about marriage problems Credit: Getty

Rachel, 37 looked gorgeous in a pink strapless ensemble, which she paired with heart-shaped earrings. Pasha wore a black t-shirt.

She wrote “Date nights when you’re a parent of toddlers”. “First time in four years at the movies.”

This comes just after blonde beauty opened up candidly about her relationship with ex-Strictly actor and said they were like “ships passing by in the evening”.

Rachel, speaking exclusively to Central Recorder said: “I think it’s more family time than anything else at the moment. It’s a rare occasion that we get to spend a date together because he will be gone for an extended period of time.

It’s not a big issue when they are away from you for three months, but if you have been dating only a few weeks, then it becomes a problem.

It’s interesting to see how your perception changes when you have been with someone for a good decade.

It’s summer vacation and I have to keep the kids busy. We will be seeing him everywhere and here when he is around.

We’re eager to see old friends we haven’t seen for a long time. By accident, we arranged to visit Brighton on the weekend he is performing in Brighton. That was quite nice.

I need to get more organized to know when he is off. There are so many things to do.

Rachel and Pasha met on the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with the Russian professional dancer.

Rachel and Jamie Gilbert ended their relationship and married one month after they were both voted off.

In 2014, a year after the breakup, she confirmed their relationship and said that Pasha was not to blame.

Rachel revealed she was pregnant with Pasha in 2019. They married later in the year in Las Vegas.

Maven Aria is their daughter born December 2019.

In November 2021, the star gave birth to her second child.