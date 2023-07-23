EastEnders viewers ‘worked out’ the identity of Christmas murder victim following Sharon Watts shock betrayal

Amy Comfi
Fans of EASTENDERS have “figured out” the identity the victim.

The BBC One soap will air a whodunit this Christmas with six of Walford’s much-loved matriarchs are involved.

EastEnders fans have 'worked out' the identity of the Christmas murder victim

EastEnders viewers have "figured out" the identity of Christmas murder victim
Sharon Watts can be seen in a wedding dress as she stands over the victim's lifeless body

Sharon Watts in her wedding dress stands next to the dead body of the victim

In a previous flash-forward episode, Sharon Watts was dressed as if she were getting married and so were five of her guests.

The cufflinks were on a corpse that was not identified.

The scenes that aired in this week’s episodes showed Lisa Fowler leaving Albert Square again with Keanu and his daughter.

The mechanic, desperate to spend time with Peggy and his daughter, stole both of their passports.

Lisa relented when Sharon told her to leave Peggy with her mother in Portugal.

Lisa left Walford soon after joining Martin Fowler. Keanu had been devastated.

Sharon and Martin both agreed that they would not tell Keanu about their involvement in Peggy’s departure.

The fans have been led to believe that Keanu’s secret will come out eventually and cause a major bust up, possibly leading to Keanu’s death.

On social media one person said “Hmmm, maybe Keanu is violent on the day of his wedding to Sharon and ends up at the pub”.

A second wrote: “If Keanu is the dead body, maybe he will find out about Sharon plan after the reception, and then he tries to attack her. “Just one theory.”

Third: “The closer we get, the more convinced I am that Keanu was the dead body on Christmas,” said a fourth.

One fourth said, “I am thinking that it may be Keanu.”

EastEnders broadcasts on BBC One as well as iPlayer.

Fans think Keanu will eventually find out about Sharon's betrayal and a huge bust up will happen - potentially leading to his death

Keanu's fans believe he will learn about Sharon's betrayal, and that a massive bust-up will occur – possibly leading to Keanu's death.
"The closer it gets, the more I think Keanu is the body at Xmas," said one fan

A fan stated that "the closer the film gets, the more it seems like Keanu's body is at Christmas."

