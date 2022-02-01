Rachel Maddow announces her resignation from MSNBC to focus on film and podcast

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular personality, said Monday she will be taking a hiatus from her prime time show until April to work on a new podcast and that a movie is being made of her first book and podcast about former Vice President Spiro Agnew.

“Change is good,”She said it on her television show. “Change is absolutely terrifying, but in this case it’s good.”

She said she’s going to help out with the movie of “Bag Man” on former President Richard Nixon’s disgraced vice president, to be directed by Ben StillerProduced by “Saturday Night Live”Executive Producer Lorne Michaels.

Maddow did not give any details about her second podcast, which was produced for NBC Universal.

“I am super excited to tell you about it when I have more to tell,”Maddow hosted her Monday show from her home because she was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the disease and had shown signs. COVID-19.

Although she’ll be off from her regular show starting on Friday, she’s expected to appear during MSNBC’s coverage of some major events, like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Ali Velshi, her most regular substitute host, will be filling in for her on the regular evening telecast.

Maddow’s absence could be a glimpse into MSNBC’s future. Although MSNBC has not commented, it has been widely reported Maddow will be stepping down as host of her program every night in the new contract. Maddow said Monday that there will be “more hiatuses in the future.”

Her loss on a consistent basis could pose a problem for the network. It has seen its viewership fall from the peak of the 2020 presidential race and its aftermath.

