Florida is so cold that Iguanas have fallen from trees

The weather in Florida has been so unseasonably cold that iguanas are falling from the trees, the BBC reported.

According to the National Weather Service on Sunday, South Florida recorded 25 degrees. This was the coldest temperature in the region for more than a decade.

If temperatures drop below 50 degrees, iguanas may become lazy. CBS News reported.

Iguanas are cold-blooded, and they need to be warm. They can become coma-prone if they get too cold (which happened last weekend).

If they are asleep in trees, they may lose their grip and fall.

Although it can be frightening, many iguanas are not likely to die from these events. Many of them will live on and thaw later when temperatures rise again.

The National Weather Service reassured residents that this is normal for the species.

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications director, said that the survival rate of an iguana depends on its size. According to Magill, the more large the iguana is, the better they are able to tolerate cold temperatures.

CBS News reported that if the iguanas remain in the cold for more than eight hours, it can cause death, particularly for younger reptiles.

Experts warn against bringing iguanas into your home.

“Never take cold-stunned iguanas into your home!” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. “These are wild animals and may act defensively once they warm up and recover.”