R U NEXT, HYBE’s girl group show, confirms its release date in advance of the 2023 debut

After the epic success of Belift Lab’s first boy group Enhypen, HYBE is set to debut their new girl group in 2023 through the show R U Next.

The popularity of introducing new K-pop acts through reality shows has grown as such shows as Girls Planet 999 (now Boys Planet), Produce 101 (now My Teenage Girl), I-land and others have attracted massive audiences around the world.

HYBE, however, has hinted that its upcoming production will not be the same as I-land and instead present something different to fans.

HYBE’s new girl group survival show R U Next will start on June 30 at 8.50 pm KST/ 7.50 am ET/4.50 am PT/12.50 pm BST on South Korean TV channel JTBC and Japan’s Abema TV.

The Episodes

R U Next, the new K-pop series will consist of ten episodes total. One episode per week. In total, there will be seven rounds of evaluation to determine the girls’ potential including their expressiveness, ability to perform in different genres, professionalism, individuality, creativity, and star quality aka stage presence.

While it is still a competition, HYBE has stated that the show will focus on the trainees’ bond with each other and deliver a ‘healthy program.’

Fans speculate that I-land 2, R U NEXT, has been replaced by I-land 3.

Belift Lab’s second K-pop group was initially planned to launch through I-Land 2. While holding the global girl group’s audition, Belift had teased, “2022, the first joint girl group project by HYBE and CJ ENM begins!”

It appears that I-land will not be returning for a second season after the announcement of the R U NEXT.

One fan speculated: “For those who are still confused, yes, I-LAND 2 has been replaced by R U NEXT as the project, and it will be broadcasted on JTBC. Details are still unknown, but there may have been some problems between CJ & HYBE. Hopes who were eagerly anticipating I-LAND 2 can now look forward to R U NEXT.”

One fan suggested that I-land 2 was scrapped due to conflicts in scheduling with Mnet. This led HYBE, the next girl’s group to produce a brand new show.

