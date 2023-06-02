The book that explores the life and death of Jigna Vora

HITC reveals the real Story Behind Scoop, a Netflix show, by mentioning Jigna Vora’s book, and the number of episodes.

Netflix, the leading streaming platform, has proven to not only be popular with most viewers, but is also versatile and varied, providing a range of films and TV shows that are not in English. These include Sacred Games, Lupin, and many others.

Scoop will premiere on Friday June 2nd 2023. It is a Hindi language courtroom drama by directors Hansal Mehta, Mrunmayee lagoo Waikul. Amongst its cast are Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and more, but there’s far more reason to tune in beyond its stars.

That’s because Scoop is based on a true story, bringing Jigna Vora’s book to the screen.

Jigna vora, the true story behind Scoop:

Jyotirmoy D., a Midday reporter, was killed in Hiranandani Powai. At the time of the murder, the killers had not been identified, although pedestrians saw the event.

The other suspect was Jigna vora, who had been renamed to Jagruti pathak by Scoop, the deputy bureau chief of Asian Age and a journalist. Mumbai police detained her on 25 November of that same year, at 37 years old.

Those responsible for the murder were eventually identified as being members of a gang helmed by Chhota Rajan, and Vora was charged with relaying details of Dey’s home address and other personal information to Rajan.

Reports suggest that the ongoing investigation unearthed “circumstantial evidence” against Vora in February 2012, and the authorities filed a charge sheet against her after learning that both she and Rajan were in contact through phone calls; it was later said that the calls were made with the intention of plans to conduct an interview.

Rajan, however, claimed that Vora wanted to kill Dey because of some sort of rivalry and rift between the two journalists, but this has been denied.

After the arrest of Vora, Rajan and both of them in 2016, the CBI was assigned the case. The CBI is the most prestigious investigative agency of India. Years later in May 2018, Vora was acquitted by a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, with the decision reached that providing Rajan with the personal information—including the deceased’s motorcycle registration number—wasn’t grounds enough to incriminate her. She is now free and has since become an author…

Jigna Vora’s book inspired Scoop

The events that took place following Dey’s murder in 2011 resulted in Vora writing a book titled Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison, which serves as the inspiration behind the Netflix series Scoop.

She also describes her experience as a former journalist.

The book is available on Kindle on Amazon from $14.00/£9.99, with physical copies also available on the marketplace.

‘I think my confidence did me in’

Vora’s book is not the only thing he has done. He also spoke about events leading up to the start of the trial. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. With Midday.

“When you believe that you are innocent, you turn overconfident. I think my confidence did me in,” she argued, then observing a conversation she had just one day before her arrest.

“When I came home, I received a message from a former colleague, who used to be a senior at The Asian Age, asking, where I was. “He was at the Press Club and told me that there were reporters who had talked about my arrest.” I told him, ‘It’s a rumor. It’s safe for me to stay at home.’”

What is the number of episodes on Scoop?

Scoop has only six episodes and Netflix nor the show’s creators have announced a second season.

The episodes are released all on the same date.

Scoop will be exclusively available on Netflix starting Friday 2nd June 2023.

VIEW MORE TV SHORT STORIES