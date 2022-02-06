Queen Elizabeth Just Made This Stunning Announcement About Camilla Parker Bowles

In a stunning move, Queen Elizabeth II announced that the Duchess of Cornwall would become Queen Camilla when Charles became king, CNN reported. The 95-year-old monarch made clear her vision for the House of Windsor’s transition in an “extraordinary message.” She said, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.” The longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom continued her statement, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The BBC reported the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were “touched and honored” by the announcement, as Elizabeth leveraged her Platinum Jubilee’s milestone to plan the royal family’s future when Charles is crowned. According to CNN, the queen would have likely consulted with direct heirs Charles and Prince William before making a historic announcement about Camilla’s change in title. This announcement is shaking up royal watchers around the world!