Queen Elizabeth Begs Prince Harry To ‘Come Home’ Amid Fears She’s ‘Nearing The End’?

Is Queen Elizabeth II begging Prince Harry to come back to England? One tabloid claims the queen is “desperate to make peace” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After taking a close look at the rumor, here’s what we found.

Queen Elizabeth Tells Prince Harry ‘Come Home’?

This week’s edition of OK! According to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children should visit her in England. According to reports, the queen is trying to reach out to her grandson, having lost Prince Philip earlier in the year. “Her Majesty’s been sending messages to appeal to Harry’s better nature, and she’s also desperate to make peace with Meghan,” The source dishes. Insider then revealed that the queen had asked Kate Middleton to contact Markle.

“Kate and Meghan exchanged a few emails, and there’s been a warming trend,” the tipster insists, adding that the queen is 95 years old and “knows time is of the essence.” The magazine notes that rumors have been swirling that the queen may be in her last days. “There’s concern her reign could be nearing the end,” the insider explains, adding that she’s “hopeful” Harry will spend the holidays in the UK. “She wants Meghan to feel welcome to join too, and not stay behind [in the states] with the children,” The snitch muses. “Seeing Harry with his growing family would bring her so much joy.”

Queen Elizabeth extends Christmas invitation to Prince Harry

This report was completely false, according to our investigation. First of all, there’s no evidence to suggest Harry’s move to the United States somehow strained his relationship with his grandmother. The duke even named his daughter, Lilibet, after the queen, so it’s unlikely their relationship needs fixing. That being said, we don’t doubt the queen would like to see her grandson and meet her great-granddaughter in person — but it’s not because the queen is dying.

Queen Elizabeth has had the longest reign of any British monarch, and we’re sure she’s under no illusions about her age. But there’s no evidence to suggest her health is in a critical place at the moment, so it’s unlikely that she’s inviting Harry and his family to the palace to say her goodbyes. While it’s totally possible that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK sometime in the near future, this tabloid certainly won’t be the first to know.

The Tabloid Can’t Get Its Stories Straight

OK! has proven unreliable when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with their royal relatives. Not too long ago, the tabloid claimed Prince Harry was “begging” his family to let him come home. The outlet then claimed Markle planned to write a book detailing her feud with Prince William. And then the publication reported Harry was “more estranged than ever” from Prince William. It’s obvious from the tabloid’s inconsistent reporting that it has no insight into the British royal family.