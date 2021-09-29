A lady adopts a child she found on the roadside, and his father shows up years later – Today’s Story

Ivanna witnessed a mysterious accident on her way home and saw a baby left on the side of the road. She adopted the baby and took him in. She met the father of the baby and learned what had happened.

Ivanna lived a peaceful life in Bar Harbor, Maine, but it wasn’t stimulating. She was 36 and still single. Her Ford Fiesta was from the early 1990s. It needed extensive repairs that Ivanna couldn’t afford.

It was a good thing that her boss, Mrs. Grant, had just promoted her to Executive assistant at Alphacom. This position offered a substantial salary increase and improved benefits.

Ivanna’s entire life was changed when she met her baby boy on the side of the road. She thought of celebrating one night by ordering takeout from her favorite Chinese restaurant.

She thought of celebrating one night by ordering takeout from her favorite Chinese restaurant. However, as she was driving through an empty avenue, a Lexus in front of her suddenly stopped.

She barely managed to break in time to avoid a collision. You are the problem. There are no other cars around, Ivanna thought angrily at the driver. But the driver of the Lexus got out, and she saw him peek at something in front of his car.

What’s going on? She began to wonder and decided that she would step out. She saw that the man had struck a woman and that she was bleeding heavily.

“You idiot! Why wouldn’t you get inside the car?!” the man bellowed at the unconscious woman and Ivanna sensed danger immediately.

After sensing the danger, she returned to her car.

He did it on purpose, she thought, scared. She backed off and returned to her car. Ivanna was able to see the man take the woman unconscious inside his car before he drove off. She didn’t know if he would take her to a hospital. But it wasn’t likely.

Ivanna got up and took a deep breath. Do I need to call the police? She wondered. Before she could answer her phone, a baby began to scream. It was coming right from the grass near the road.

“Oh God,” She exhaled. It was a baby boy wrapped in his blanket. It had a fresh scratch on his forehead but didn’t seem to be hurt. When she saw that the man was going to crash into her, the woman must have thrown him off to the side.

Ivanna brought the baby home to have him checked.

“Hey, baby,” Ivanna cooed. “Let’s get you checked out.”

Emilia, her pediatrician who lives right next to her, was called and she took the baby home. She was home, and she came over to check on the baby. Ivanna told Emilia everything that had happened.

“Oh my God. That’s crazy. Did you call the police?” Emilia wanted to know.

“I was going to before I heard the baby wailing. I wanted to get him checked out first. I have to call them,” Ivanna answered. Emilia left after finding out that the baby was fine. His mother saved him from any harm.

Ivanna watched him that night and fed him until the next day when she bought him a lot of things. Fearing that they might take her son away, she had not yet called the police. It’s time. I must call them. It’s the right thing to do, Ivanna thought.

She called the police and told them everything.

She called them, and they went to her house for the details. “Is there anything you can tell me about the man you saw in the Lexus?” an officer named Vanna asked her.

“He was blonde and wearing all black. But I’m sorry. I didn’t want to get any closer after he yelled at the unconscious lady. He had a dangerous vibe,” Ivanna explained.

“Don’t worry, ma’am. You did the right thing. A social worker should reach out to you about the baby. We’ll do the best we can to figure out this situation,” The officer then left.

After a few hours, Mrs. Lorena Grant of Social Services arrived. “Is there any way I can keep him? He seems settled,” Ivanna asked her.

“Well, you’ll have to apply to become a foster mother. Normally, we wouldn’t do that, but you’re right. He seems happy here. Let’s give it a week. I’ll be coming over again in a few days to check everything out. But I have a few suggestions,” Mrs. Grant said.

Ivanna raised Vincent and kept him.

“Thank you!” Ivanna said. She followed everything Mrs. Grant said, and it helped expedite her application to foster the baby. The police soon discovered that the baby’s mother, Hanna Acosta, died in the hospital a few days after Ivanna witnessed the accident.

But they also discovered the baby’s birth certificate at the same hospital. He was named Vincent and Ivanna became his official foster mom. A few years later, she adopted him legally thanks to Mrs. Grant’s help.

She became the best mother to Vincent and managed to juggle her career and home life successfully. Vincent was soon able to start school because her company had a daycare facility right inside the building.

They were approached by a strange man. But years later, someone unexpected showed up.

But years later, someone unexpected showed up. Vincent was eight years old, and Ivanna picked him up from soccer practice. When a stranger approached them outside, Vincent was already in his eighth year. “Excuse me, are you Ivanna Mayer?” He asked.

“Yes. Can I help you?” Ivanna asked cautiously.

“My name is Rodrigo Johnson. I dated Hanna Acosta around nine years ago. I believe I am the father of your son,” He answered.

Ivanna couldn’t believe it. Vincent always knew he was adopted, so she was not worried about that. She did not know that there was a father in this picture.

“I’m sorry. There was no father indicated in his birth certificate. Are you sure?” Ivanna asked him.

“Yes. I’m sorry. I fought with his mother before the baby’s birth, and we were not together. I lived in Winter Harbor at the time. Then I couldn’t reach Hanna. I didn’t know she was so close,” Rodrigo explained.

Rodrigo explained all that has happened in the past Ivanna.

“Ok, I believe you, sir. How about we meet for coffee in a few minutes? I have to take Vincent home, but you can explain everything further,” Ivanna suggested. Rodrigo was open to her offer and she sent her son home.

Rodrigo agreed to her request and she met Rodrigo at the house. He told her that Hanna had fought over Hanna’s ex-boyfriend, who was dangerously obsessed. “I didn’t find out she died until a month ago,” Rodrigo finished.

“I’m so sorry about everything. I think her ex-boyfriend was the one who ran her over. Do you know his name? We could inform the police because I know they haven’t found him,” Ivanna added.

“Yes, let’s tell them. But is there any chance you can let me be part of your son’s life? I don’t even know what Hanna named him,” Rodrigo added.

They fell in love and were married. Ivanna assured.

“Of course, yes. We can get a paternity test to make sure, and I wouldn’t deprive Vincent of a chance to have a father,” Ivanna assured.

“Thank you! You’re a saint,” Rodrigo replied.

Soon, they sought a paternity test, which confirmed Rodrigo’s words. Then they went to the police, hoping to help in their search for that horrible man.

Rodrigo spent a lot of time with Ivanna and his son. He never overstepped her boundaries and was just happy to be part of Vincent’s life. After spending so many hours together, Rodrigo and Ivanna finally fell in love. They got married, and Aria was born to them.

What lessons can we take from this story?

Follow your instincts. Ivanna didn’t get close to the dangerous man and couldn’t identify him to the police. But it was the right choice because he could’ve hurt her too.

Ivanna didn’t get close to the dangerous man and couldn’t identify him to the police. But it was the right choice because he could’ve hurt her too. It is amazing how life works out. Ivanna had been content being single and not having children until an unexpected encounter changed everything. This is how life is.

This story is worth sharing with friends. It may brighten their day or inspire them.