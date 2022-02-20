Quarantined Kelly Clarkson Is In DGAF Mode, Appears On Her Talk Show In Robe And Sleep Mask

There’s so much to love about Kelly Clarkson. Whether she’s going head-to-head with Blake Shelton on The Voice or shutting down body-shamers , the American Idol winner seems like she’d be so much fun to hang out with. Well, after the host made a quarantined appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show from home this week, I love her even more, as she was in full DGAF mode, sporting no makeup, in her robe, with a sleep mask pulled over her forehead.

Taraji P. Henson stepped in to help her friend and play guest host for The Kelly Clarkson Show , revealing that the singer had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Per the show’s strict safety rules, Clarkson was required to quarantine, but ever the good sport, she served as her own show’s first guest. Clarkson called in to chat with the Empire actress , giving her (and the viewing audience) a real-life look at the struggle.

Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.

Yes, even in full meltdown mode, Kelly Clarkson knows we’re still thankful for her presence. She is definitely right though. After so many people shut down their lives as much as possible two years ago for the COVID pandemic, it is such a bummer to go back to that way of life, however temporary the quarantine may be. And if you can’t leave your house, why bother getting dressed and putting on makeup?

I mean, maybe I would have if I had to appear on a nationally televised talk show, but no, Kelly Clarkson had no fucks left to give, and I fully support that. The host laughed at herself as she drank from her Kelly Clarkson Show tumbler and showed Taraji P. Henson her broken nail, prompting Henson to wonder aloud if there was wine in that cup rather than coffee.

That’s the beauty of a tumbler, right? All joking aside, The Voice host assured her viewers that she was fine and has not tested positive for COVID.

I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe, and that’s it.

Hopefully everyone will continue to be healthy and Kelly Clarkson can escape her quarantine, because the situation seemed dire there for a minute. Does almond milk even expire? How long have you been at home, Kelly? Taraji P. Henson assured her friend she’d be okay, and admitted that she hadn’t even left her house since Christmas. We’re all really just doing our best, aren’t we?

Robe and sleep mask is a new fashion statement, I have to say, but Kelly Clarkson has raised eyebrows before regarding her fashion choices. On the most recent season of The Voice ( which she won ), fans also began to take note of her fashion, particularly in one episode where she wore a Texas-sized belt buckle for the singing competition that Twitter users had a pretty good time commenting on.

Kelly Clarkson can keep dressing down, for all we care, as long as the singer continues to bless us on our television screens. We hope everyone continues to be safe and healthy, both physically and psychologically!