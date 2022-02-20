Prince Harry Allegedly Begging To Rejoin Royal Family, Asking Charles For Forgiveness, Royal Gossip Says

Prince Harry has officially lived in America for two years. He and Meghan Markle’s public split from the royal family enraptured folks all over the world. Rumors now insist that he’s apologizing to Prince Charles in a desperate bid to come home. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has debunked about Harry going home.

Begging For Forgiveness

Per New Idea, Queen Elizabeth’s ailing health brought Charles and Harry back together. The cover depicted Harry beside the quote “I’m so happy to be home!” He supposedly wanted the queen to meet her namesake Lilibet Diana, but he first had to make amends with his father. A source explained the queen “knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too.”

This story was a total fabrication. The cover was an edited photo from 2013. Harry did not return to England at this time, so the story was just misleading trite.

Return Offer On The Table

This time it was OK! claiming the ill Elizabeth would repair the break between Harry and his family. He was going to head home for Christmas but was struggling to convince Markle to join him. A source said, “Meghan once said she would never set foot in the UK again after how she was treated by The Firm… and no one thinks she would let Archie or Lili out of her sight for even five minutes, so it’s likely Harry would make the trip alone.”

While this story depicted an optimistic Harry pining for happiness, it was nonetheless false. He and Markle did not return to England for Christmas, so this was just run-of-the-mill Markle bashing.

Trapped In ‘Living Nightmare’

The National Enquirer reported Harry was begging his family to let him come home. His life with Markle had turned into a nightmare. “Harry’s apparently found the grass isn’t greener across the Atlantic,” an insider said. “He wants to rejoin the royal fold.” While Charles was beginning to thaw, Elizabeth was a tougher cookie to reconnect with.

Harry and Elizabeth have no issues with one another. He literally named his daughter in her honor and has praised her at every turn. That alone would be enough to bust this story. Harry and Markle attended the Super Bowl together just a week after this story, so they’re out here living their best life. He’s settled into California, so this whole narrative is baseless.

More Royal News From Suggest

Meghan Markle’s First Red Carpet Appearance Gives Us Serious Hair Envy

Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Had A Cruel Nickname For Meghan Markle, Was ‘Suspicious’ From The Beginning According To Royal Biographer

Strict Rules All Royal Brides Have To Follow On Their Wedding Day

Prince Harry Gossip: Allegedly Begging Prince Charles For Help Dealing With Meghan Markle’s Controversy

Prince William Reportedly Hopeful Kate Middleton Will Have Baby No. 4 This Year, Royal Gossip Says