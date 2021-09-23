Psychic claims he spoke to Gabby Petito’s ghost in bizarre ‘spirit box’ video as spooky audio may ‘reveal how she died’

A PSYCHIC has claimed he may have communicated with Gabby Petito’s ghost and thus has new information about her death, as well as other revealing details.

Joshua Louis recorded the alleged supernatural encounter with Petito’s 22-year-old video blogger on September 19, one day after her body was discovered in Wyoming.

He used a a “spirit box,” which he says can capture the voice of those who have passed, for the session.

At the beginning of the session a distorted voice can be heard saying “Summer of love.”

“Can we reach Gabby Petito? I’m going to focus on her,” says Louis as he tries to connect with Petito’s spirit.

“I see her… I see like there was a head wound or something, there was some kind of trauma to the head,” Louis continues.

“This is tough,” replies the voice after Louis asks, “who killed you?”

“Don’t wanna accept… this sucks,” the voice continues.

Then it adds: “He did it…with paddle… enjoyed.”

When Louis once again asks what happened to Petito, the voice replies “boy is rotten… He left me before I gave [inaudible].”

“He hurt me… does he know I’m dead?”

When asked if she’s afraid, the voice replies: “He’s dead.”

Louis then asks if there is anything the voice purported to be Gabby would like to share about Brian Laundrie.

“He is scared… Brian was sneaky… he deserved,” The voice replies.

“This is me. Share it,” The voice responds when Petito is asked if there are any additional comments she would like to make.

“Eyes were shut. He knew what’s up… before we slept… I know where he is… want to stay here with me?”

At one point another voice is heard saying: “He was going to Canada.”

On September 18, Louis, who calls himself a “spirit communicator, medium and after-life researcher” had another session with “the spirit guides” when Petito was still missing to get answers on her whereabouts.

Then, a voice appeared to tell the psychic “she’s dead” when Louis asked if her “body is lying somewhere.”

6 Brian has been missing since last Tuesday Credit: Instagram/Brian Laundrie

“Brian escaped,” the voice adds.

Louis' video has been viewed almost 150,000 times on his HOPE YouTube channel since it was posted.

On the video’s description he says of the session: “whether or not we can confirm it was indeed Gabby coming through, the responses were nothing short of amazing.”

Louis told the Sun how he allegedly communicates with spirits through his “spirit box.”

“I’m able to get them to come through my devices, I use a number of them. I use small bits of human sound that are cut up, and indiscernible clips that are so small they don’t even have words. I then feed the raw sound through my speaker and add reverb.

“This gives a soul raw sound to use and form their own responses. It works exceptionally well as you were able to see. This is known as the HVSM (Hope voice signature method).”

When asked by the Sun how sure he could be that he indeed communicated with Gabby, Louis said it “is impossible to fully know if the person we are intending to speak to is indeed who is coming through.”

“But what I have found after years of doing these sessions, the answers are normally correct. Many times, the details are only known by the person who is deceased.

He added: “Everything I do is 100% real and I try to show transparency in what I’m doing. Anyone who dares to fake this kind of work is a terrible human being. What I do, I do with love and respect.”

Gabby had been missing since late August and on September 21, 2021, it was announced that she died as a result of murder after being found in Wyoming.

Her father Joseph Petito, posted a touching tribute to his daughter on Instagram amid authority’s news of finding remains matching Gabby’s.

HUNT CONTINUES

Authorities are still searching for Brian Laundrie who remains a person of interest.

Police, FBI agents, and K9s started searching the 24,000-acre nature reserve during the weekend without success.

The reserve is suspected to be infested w/ poisonous snakes, alligators and mosquitoes. It also has thick foliage that complicates the search.

However, on Wednesday divers with an underwater recovery team were called to the reserve, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office told a local reporter.

TIP OFF

In a TikTok video, camper Jessica Schultz said she and her pals noticed Gabby Petito’s white Ford Transit van several times at Spread Creek between August 22-29.

Schultz said she saw the vehicle on August 26 and 27 – days after Gabby had told her family that she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had reached Grand Teton National Park.

She also claimed she spotted it a third time after being left surprised that its owners had seemingly not been asked to move it to a parking spot, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“HELP STAN”

The FBI released the last text sent from Gabby’s phone which used the word “Stan” which internet sleuths claim is a codeword for ‘danger’.

In the August 27 text to her parents, the vlogger wrote: “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

Gabby’s grandfather is called Stan – and it appears she is talking about him.

However, social media users claim Stan refers to Eminem’s song in which a man tied up his girlfriend and then killed her.

Gabby’s mother said “Stan” was meant to refer to Petito’s grandfather, but since she rarely calls him by that name, she found the text “odd.”