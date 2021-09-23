Lucky punter turns £10 into £17,000 with outlandish bet that Man City nearly ruined

One lucky punter turned £10 into £17,160 with an outlandish five-fold accumulator, but Manchester City almost ruined the whole bet.

Betfair punter placed his money on Man City winning in both halves and having more corners in both halves.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost 6-1, but Brandon Hanlan made it up when he scored.

Kevin De Bruyne responded, but City was forced to wait until the 43rd to see Riyad Mahrez score the goal to make it 2-0.

Phil Foden scored a third just before the break to tie the game. City then hit Wycombe for six.









The punter also had Liverpool to win in both halves and to have more corners in both halves.

Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Crystal Palace with three goals, one each half.

He also supported Brentford to win in both halves, and to have more corners than Oldham.

Brentford beat their opponents, just like City. Thomas Frank’s team landed on the North West side for seven.

While he also backed Atalanta to beat Sassuolo, and Inter Milan to have over 1.5 match odds.

Atalanta narrowly defeated Sassuolo. The other goals came through Robin Gosens (wingback) and Davide Zappacosta (ex-Chelsea defender).