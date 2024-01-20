PS5 Owners Discover Genius Tricks to Free Up Storage Space – Wish I’d Done That at the Beginning!

How to Free Up PS5 Storage – A Simple Trick You Need to Try Today

Have you noticed a decrease in your PS5 storage space and you’re not quite sure why? Well, you might be unknowingly wasting your precious PlayStation storage without even realizing it. But fear not, because there’s a simple mistake that you’ll want to look for right now.

One user on the PS5 subreddit shared a nifty trick that could potentially save you a significant amount of storage space. The trick was posted in a Reddit thread titled “tip to save space”, and it has been causing quite a buzz among PS5 owners.

Many users have discovered that the PS5 records and stores video clips every time you unlock a trophy, and these recordings can take up a surprising amount of storage space. Some users have found themselves with gigabytes of these recordings that they were totally unaware of.

The good news is that turning off this feature to free up space is extremely easy. Simply navigate to Settings, go to Captures and Broadcasts, then choose Auto-Captures. From there, select Trophies and look for the Video Clips subheading. You can simply change the setting to None to prevent any clips from being saved, or you can choose to save only Platinum moments.

However, this won’t solve the entire problem, as you’ll still need to manually delete any old trophy clips that were previously saved on your PS5 to truly free up space.

In addition to preventing the storage of trophy video clips, there’s another simple trick to free up a significant chunk of space. Consider deleting Astro’s Playroom if you’ve already played it or have no interest in the game. It’s a default installation on every PS5 and takes up a hefty 10.98GB of storage space. Deleting it can free up enough space for another game or downloadable content.

Remember, you can always reinstall it for free if you change your mind in the future. Just find the game in your library, tap the Options button, and then hit Delete. It’s that simple!

So, if you’re looking to optimize your PS5 storage space, these simple tricks could make a world of difference. Don’t let unnecessary recordings or large game installations eat away at your valuable storage. Take control of your storage space and enjoy a seamless gaming experience on your PS5.