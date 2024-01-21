Orlando Family Holidays: 8 Affordable Ways to Maximize Your Visit with 40+ Trips Experience

**8 Insider Tips for Enjoying a Budget-Friendly Orlando Vacation **

If you’re planning a family getaway to Orlando, you’re probably looking for tips on how to save some money while still enjoying all the city has to offer. Lucky for you, we’ve got eight handy tips straight from the expert, Abby Dunn, Marketing Manager at Ocean Florida, who has visited Orlando an impressive 42 times. Keep reading to learn how you can make the most of your Orlando vacation without breaking the bank.

Book ahead to save on travel costs

One of the best ways to budget for a holiday is to book as far ahead as possible. This can help you get better prices on your travel and allow you to spread the cost of the trip over several months. With Ocean Florida, for example, you can book up to three years in advance to help with this.

Save cash on merch by visiting the Orlando Premium Outlets

Instead of splurging on merchandise at Orlando’s theme parks, consider setting aside a day to visit the Orlando Premium Outlets. This hidden gem offers a wide range of products, including items sourced from various Disney parks across the globe, all available at substantial discounts.

Stay at a villa and cook your own meals for extra savings

Consider staying at a villa instead of a hotel to save money on food costs. By making breakfast and other meals at home, you can avoid the high prices of dining out for every meal. If you prefer a hotel, some, such as Drury Plaza Orlando, offer complimentary dining packages as well.

Park for free after 6pm to cut down on expenses

Did you know that you can park for free at Universal Studios if you arrive after 6pm? This is not only a cheaper way to visit the park, but it can also be a more pleasant experience with reduced crowds, shorter wait times, and cooler weather. Additionally, visiting the park at night can offer a whole new perspective on the attractions.

Spend time outside the theme parks to save money

While Orlando’s theme parks are a must-visit, the city has much more to offer, including museums, parks, attractions, and culture, many of which are free. Taking a break from the theme parks will not only save you money but also provide restful downtime during your trip.

Consider Tampa airport as an arrival spot

If you’re planning to rent a car during your stay, flying into Tampa Airport can offer more transatlantic flight options and a convenient pick-up point for your rental. Plus, it’s just a 90-minute drive away from the parks and provides access to the Gulf Coast beaches as well.

Order from the kids menu to save on dining costs

Adults can take advantage of the generous portion sizes offered in kids’ menus at Orlando’s theme parks. This affordable option allows you to enjoy a satisfying meal without breaking the bank.

Book a multi-center trip for exclusive savings

Staying onsite at a Premier Plus hotel at Universal Resort Orlando can entitle you to a two-park Express Pass, which can cut your wait times in half when queuing for rides. This complimentary pass can result in substantial savings for each person.

By following these budget-friendly tips, you can enjoy a memorable Orlando vacation without worrying about the cost. Happy travels!