Protests Across America in Reaction to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

The fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is continuing to be felt, as people across the nation—and the world—make their feelings known. Protestors were tear-gassed as they converged on the state capitol in Arizona. Full house actress Jodie Sweetin tumbled to the ground after being shoved by a cop at a protest in Los Angeles. The raw emotion displayed across the nation is leading to concern over a surge in violence.

