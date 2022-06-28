Protests Across America in Reaction to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

The fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is continuing to be felt, as people across the nation—and the world—make their feelings known. Protestors were tear-gassed as they converged on the state capitol in Arizona. Full house actress Jodie Sweetin tumbled to the ground after being shoved by a cop at a protest in Los Angeles. The raw emotion displayed across the nation is leading to concern over a surge in violence.
 

Latest News

Previous articleDavid Beckham surprises fans after revealing he’s plagued by common ailment

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact