Pro Max unveiled alongside new Apple Watch and iPad

By Amy Comfi
NEW IPAD 2021 GETS ONE OF THE BEST IPAD PRO FEATURES (CONTINUED…)

The iPad mini also steals the iPad Pro’s 12MP ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage on the front. On the back, there’s a 12MP camcorder.

The A15 bionic chip is housed in it, which provides a 40% performance boost and an 80% increase in graphics performance over the previous-gen iPad mini.

The new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch liquid retina screen and the same compact footprint as its predecessor.

The iPad mini starts at £479 / $499 for the WiFi model, while the WiFi and cellular model starts at £619.

You can get it in pink, space grey, starlight, and purple.

The new iPad mini and the iPad mini can be ordered now for shipment following Monday, September 20.

