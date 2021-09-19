Google can track you walking NEAR a crime and ‘alert police that you may be a suspect’

PRIVACY experts are concerned about Google location data being used by law enforcement to try and find crime suspects.

A ‘geofence warrant’ is a type of warrant issued by the US police that allows Google to access your data.

1 Geofence warrants can lead to anyone who was near a crime scene becoming a suspect Credit: Getty

According to a report in The Guardian, the Gainesville, Florida, police department requested Google hand over information about a man called Zachary McCoy after a routine bike ride took him past a crime scene.

McCoy received an email from Google in January 2020 advising him that his user data had been requested by the police.

If he wanted to prevent the release of his Google information, he had seven days to appear in court.

Later, it was revealed that the request was made due to a burglary at McCoy’s home along his 2019 bike route.

McCoy’s Google address data was obtained by police via a geofence warrant.

McCoy’s location was linked to the crime site, so police sought more information about McCoy.

Google has revealed that 11554 geofence location warrants were issued by law enforcement last year.

It claimed that 8,396 were requested in 2019.

Caleb Kenyon, McCoy’s defense attorney, told the Guardian: “As long as the data exists, all it takes is a creative law enforcement officer to say, ‘Hey, we can get a warrant or we can send a subpoena for this particular subset of the data that’s already being harvested.

“They’re coming up with everything they can to do their job. That’s all it takes for the next type of [reverse] search warrant to come about.”

Anyone who is near a crime scene can become a suspect if they are granted geofence warrants.

Concerns have been raised about keyword search warrants. These can be used to find people who searched for a particular word or phrase online.

We reached out Google for comment.

