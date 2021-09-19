Boy, 8, found dead in bed by his mum after doctors missed fatal symptoms

A BOY was found dead in bed by his distraught mum after medics missed fatal symptoms, an inquest heard.

Young Logan Jones was killed after his meningitis was not diagnosed by doctors at Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport.

The eight-year-old boy went to hospital twice while suffering with the killer infection, but was “completely failed”, a coroner said.

After leaving the hospital, he died on November 19, 2019, when his mother went to get him water.

The inquest into his death heard a statement read out from Logan’s mum Michelle Allen, Wales Online reports.

She described her son as a “very happy child” who was very close to his sister.

Logan was born with a genetic condition called Chromosome 14 and a heart defect. This caused learning difficulties.

Ms. Allen described how Logan felt unwell when he first began to feel sick on November 15, 2019.

The inquest revealed that Logan had suffered from a headache, was tired, and felt nauseated.

The heartbroken mum explained she had called for help the next day and was told to take the little boy to A&E.

After being brought to the hospital, the youngster was checked by nurses and an ambulance crew. He was finally seen about three hours later.

A junior registrar with four months paediatric experience saw Logan, but did not spot any key symptoms of meningitis, thinking he had a “viral illness”.

He told the inquest he didn’t consult with anyone more senior as he “did not think it was necessary”.

The doctor stated that he would keep Logan in hospital for tests, but Ms Allen said that she would take Logan home to check on him.

Logan’s condition worsened the next day and his GP referred him to the Royal Gwent.

Ms Allen told how she arrived to “chaotic” scenes at what was then the Child Assessment Unit.

She said: “I asked for a bed as Logan was wanting to lie down, which he could not do in the waiting room. [I was] told he could not, he would have to stay in the waiting area…as Logan was wanting to lie down and the department was chaotic.”

Ms Allen told how she asked how long they might be waiting and was told it was “busy”, so with no idea when her son – desperate to lie down – might be seen she took him home.

She added: “We got him to bed [at around 10.30pm]. Logan said to her: “See you,” and I replied, “Love you.”

“I woke up at 3.50am and decided to give Logan some water. He was lying there…I touched him, he was stiff, and I started screaming.”

The boy, who was just four years old, was tragically declared dead at 4am. His death was attributed to pneumococcal Meningitis.

The inquest heard from Dr William Christian, who said he thought the junior doctor had given a “very brief assessment for a child with complex needs”.

What are the symptoms for meningitis? The symptoms of meningitis develop suddenly and include: A high fever over 37.5 degrees – the average human temperature

being sick

a headache

a blotchy rash that doesn’t fade when a glass is rolled over it

stiffness, especially in the neck

sensitivity to bright lights

drowsiness, irritability or lack of energy

cold hands and feet

seizures

He added that from the notes there was no record the doctor had not found Logan to have a stiff neck or was sensitive to light – key signs of meningitis.

Dr. Christian explained that Logan would have been likely kept overnight if he was seen by a doctor sooner.

However, he said that an infection can quickly lead to a rapid decline so he could’t predict a different outcome.

Senior coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, said it had been a “broken system” and Logan’s mum’s decision to go home was the “lesser of two evils”.

Ms Saunders said: “Had Logan remained in hospital overnight his deterioration would have been [observed] and staff would have been offered an opportunity to save his life.”

She added he was “completely failed” but she couldn’t be sure if the experience directly contributed to his death – therefore recording a conclusion of natural causes.

Inquest heard that there have been a few changes, including leaflets being distributed to all who visited the new Grange Hospital’s centralised unit.

Susan Dinsdale (assistant divisional nurse) said that patients and loved ones will now be advised to not leave the hospital without speaking to a nurse.

People who leave without having been seen by a nurse are now required to attend a follow-up.