Priyanka Chopra jokes about Chris Hemsworth Marrying If He Were Single

Part of the Priyanka Jonas sarcasm, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made fun of Nick Jonas “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” special.

She was the star. “wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else”Jonas is the only exception.

Chopra Jonas joked about Chris Hemsworth. “suddenly became single,”That “might change things.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas laughed about her relationship with Nick Jonas at the event. “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”Comedy special PublishedNetflix Tuesday.

“Seriously though, I do want to talk about how much I love my husband and what I love about him,”Chopra Jonas stated this after taking a few jabs to Jonas during the roast. “One of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common. For instance, we’re both totally, completely, wholly obsessed — and I mean obsessed — with Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas, both of us. He’s our favorite.”

She continued to make fun of her husband by saying: “I wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys, I’m serious. Unless of course Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”

Chopra Jonas’ comments about Marvel star, who has been married to Elsa Pataky since 2010, and shares three children, got Jonas a good laugh.





Nick Jonas at the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”Netflix Comedy Special: Comedy special



Netflix







Chopra Jonas and Jonas first started talking when the musician slid into her Twitter DMs in fall 2015 saying, “Several people have told me we should meet.”

Chopra Jonas stated in her memoir, published in early 2021 that she googled the Disney Channel alumnus after receiving the message.

Jonas and She emailed each other for many months, but they didn’t meet up in person until 2017, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party. A few months later, they attended the Met Gala together wearing outfits from Ralph Lauren — but still weren’t a couple at that point.

They met again at the Met Gala in May 2018, and started going on dates that month. Jonas realized that he wanted the marriage within a matter of days. “Quantico” star.

Jonas proposed in July of that year and the couple got married in late 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India during two extravagant ceremonies.

In this comedy special, the “Quantico”Star spoke out about their lives 10-year age differenceRoasted Jonas





Priyanka Chupra Jonas is on stage during The “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”



Terence Patrick/Netflix







“There are many ’90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach each other,” Chopra Jonas said. “We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

The actress made a joke about Jonas’ age babysitting and also weighed in on their relationship being called a “strange” by some. “publicity stunt”When they were married.

“How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother,” Chopra Jonas joked.