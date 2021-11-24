The Voice’s Wendy Moten Gives Update After Taking Scary Fall Live On Stage

The Voice’s Wendy Moten Gives Update After Taking Scary Fall Live On Stage
By Tom O'Brien
The VoiceTop 11 eliminated show took a frightening turn after one contestant fell from the stage during a performance with her group. Wendy Moten joined Blake Shelton and her team to perform a live performance. “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch.”Moten fell to the ground after the song was over and contestants started to leave the stage. The crew helped him off the stage.

After Carson Daly provided a few more results, The VoiceDaly promised a Moten update when the live program returned. When it returned, Wendy Moten stood with Carson Daly to update viewers about her condition. She assured everyone that everything was fine.

I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!

Wow, what a pro! Having such a thing happen to you on live TV has got to be one of the greatest fears of the performers, and I’m so glad Wendy Moten was able to pick herself up and tell us she’s going to be okay! 

Carson Daly had already announced that Wendy Moten was advancing to the Top 10, so her live performance with Blake Shelton’s team was her last duty of the night. Here’s hoping she has plenty of time to recover before next week! The scary moment is below.

We are so sorry for Wendy Moten and wish her well. The VoiceWe will be backThe Top 10 performance show will air Monday, November 29th at 8 PM. ET on NBC.

