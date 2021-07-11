“Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?” Dropping this Wednesday on Netflix!

People who pursue the career of investigative journalism often know the risks that come with the profile. Journalists usually take pride in their pursuit to uncover truths. Additionally, they put a lot in a line, and sometimes they even put their lives in line for the sake of informing the familiar people of unadulterated truth.

The other side of the coin to uncovering the truth is that influential people don’t know when to stop hiding secrets from everyone. Similarly, Manuel Buendia, the celebrated journalist, was one of the significant threats in the world.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? on Netflix

Netflix’s Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? is the forthcoming documentary that provides an insight into Buendia’ notable work and impeccable writing, which led him to lose his life. There are several other documentaries on Netflix which you can binge and understand how the real world operates.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: Release Date

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? will be heading to the streaming giant on the 14th of July, 2021. If you’re looking forward to streaming the documentary, you can binge-watch it as soon as it is released on the platform.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: Plot

According to Netflix’s official description, the documentary is directed by Museo’s alumni Manuel Alcala. Further, the documentary is narrated by Daniel Gimenez Camacho and produced by Inna Payan, Luis Salinas, and Gerardo Gatica.

It is over 35 years since the death of Manuel Buendia. The feature-length Netflix documentary accumulates the voices of several people include Buendia. According to the revelations by the streaming giant, the life’s work of Manuel Buendia in the form of testimonies who ultimately answer who was the person behind the murder of Manuel Buendia.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?: Trailer

Netflix has already released the trailer of Netflix’s Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?. You can take a look at the trailer below: