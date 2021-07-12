Bhuj: The Pride Of India Release Date | Trailer is out!

With the independence day anniversary a month away, the much-awaited movie featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ajay Devgn as a lead will be releasing. Abhishek Dudhaiya helms the role of the director of the film, which also features actors like Ammy Virk.

The premise of the film is set up during the 1971 India Pakistan’s infamous war. The reason fans are going gaga over Bhuj: The Pride of India is that Ajay Devgn has tried his hand as a director of a crucial action sequence.

As per the sources, Ajay Devgn took over the action sequence director as Petter Hein, the popular stunt coordinator from the South, was unavailable.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Release Date

The film will be releasing digital due to the COVID-19 second wave. The makers and actors of the film decided to release the movie on Disney+Hostar. Bhuj: The Pride Of India became one of the films which are opting to release on Disney+Hostar.

The date of release is the 13th of August, 2021.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Teaser Trailer

A few hours ago, the teaser trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released across the internet via the streaming service’s YouTube account. In addition to this, the trailer was spread across social media platforms via the official handle of Disney+Hotstar.

You can watch the trailer of the film below:

Spoiler Alert! If you still haven’t seen the official teaser, then you’re in for a treat. The teaser showcased missile launchers, deadly strikes, and warships firing torpedos and whatnot.

The full-feature trailer of the film will be released on the 12th of July 2021.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Plot

Ajay Devgn helms the role of Vijay Karnik, the IAF Squadron Leader who was in charge of an airbase during the backdrop of the 1971 war. The Squadron Leader remained in the airship even during heavy bombing terms of 14 days; Bhuj Airfield was attacked by Pakistan around 35 times.