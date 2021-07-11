HomeEntertainment

Biohackers Season 3 Release Date: Here Is Everything We Know

Christian Ditter’s much-awaited German language techno-thriller web series, “Biohackers” has officially dropped its Season 2. Gathering an insane rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, all Luna Wedler fans are anxious to know some updates on Season 3. So, when are the show creators planning to bring the third installment of the series? Here is all we know.

“Biohackers” is one of the top-rated techno-thriller web shows created by Christain Ditter. The web series debuted on Netflix on August 20, 2020, and it amazed the audience with its futuristic plot. On the immense success of the show, the makers renewed it for season 2 which dropped on July 9, 2021.

“Biohackers” follows Mia Akerlund, a meritorious student who is pursuing her career in Freiburg University learning under Tanja Lorenz, one of the reputed scientists. However, here the students get a major twist, the story shifts, and Mia is revealed on a secret mission to unveil the cause of her family’s mysterious death. As the story proceeds, the audience gets the ultimate shocker. Tanja Lorenz turns to be one of the most suspicious characters, having a connection with the dark past Mia’s past. With season 2 now airing on Netflix, the audience is ravenous about the third installment. So, will the makers bring another thrilling edition of the show?

“Biohackers” Season 3 Renewal Status

As of now, Netflix has not publically revealed the renewal of “Biohackers” for Season 3. However, seeing the popularity of the show and the storyline, there are fair chances of renewal. Season 2 was renewed just after a week of Season 1’s climax. So, we can expect the renewal of “Biohackers” in the upcoming weeks.

“Biohackers” Season 3 Release Date 

The official release date of “Biohackers” Season 3 is not yet revealed. However, if everything goes as per the planned schedules we can expect the new season sometime in 2022.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will share the hot updates in case the makers reveal anything about Season 3.

