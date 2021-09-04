Princess Diana Expected To Have A Hollywood Career!

British royal family news reveals that Princess Diana may have once wished to be in exactly the same boat as her son Harry and wife Meghan Markle are in now. That is to say, she wanted to put down roots in California just as the thirsty runaway royals have done for now.

According to one of her confidante’s, who apparently feels no remorse over spilling he secrets years after her death, the late Princess of Wales wanted to move to California with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. But wait, it gets better, according to the source Diana intended to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Royal Family News – Did Diana Want To Act Professionally?

Diana’s former voice coach Stewart Pearce told the Daily Mail, “There were a number of major projects brewing in her consciousness through offers that had been offered to her.” He spoke out on Tuesday, the 24th anniversary of her death.

Pearce went on to say, “One of the major opportunities that she wanted to create was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures.” That sounds awfully familiar, doesn’t it?

He added, “She was planning on spending a lot of time in Hollywood. The point was that Diana was really beginning to explore her creative power.”

Royal Family News – Was Diana Planning Hollywood Career?

According to the chatty Pearce, Diana had showbiz connections and was a budding Hollywood superstar: “Everything she did was signed with the autograph of excellence, meaning she consulted the right people. It was all about the highest echelon of opinions that could be maintained for the greatest project management.”

“So I know whomever she employed or worked in liaison with it would have been an excellent standard moving towards the possibility of an award-winning status. There is no doubt. She was all full of the action of co-creativity.”

Royal Family News – The Markle’s Live In California

Does this mean that Diana wanted to be in front of the camera? Nope. Just like Harry and Meghan, she expected to call the shots despite having no experience.

“That is something that Diana was not interested in, not at all. You can see how emphatic I am,” he said. “Although she was an aficionado and keen enthusiast about the performing arts, particularly dance, [acting] was not something she saw as being her new creative trajectory.”

Following her divorce from Prince Charles, Diana dated Dodi Fayed. The pair were killed in a car accident in Paris when Diana was 36-years old.

