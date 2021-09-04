Nicole Scherzinger Lawsuit Against Pussycat dolls Reunion!

Nicole Scherzinger might have been The Pussycat Dolls’ lead singer, but she is in legal trouble because of the recent reunion in which the group was involved. According to E! News Robin Antin, founder of the burlesque troupe Robin Antin, issuing Scherzinger. She claims she is not eligible for benefits. “refusing”In spite of Scherzinger’s alleged agreement to perform on the reunion tour in 2019, Antin refused to take part. Antin claims that she spent two decades negotiating with Scherzinger about the reunion. This began in 2017. Antin claims she was paid $600,000.00 by Live Nation for the tour, which included Scherzinger’s participation.

Court documents show that the agreement stipulated that Scherzinger would become an attorney. “active partner”Perform in the tour which included 45 live performances that began in 2019. Scherzinger would be entitled to 49 percent of PCD Worldwide’s shares and profits, a new venture by the group. Antin would receive the remaining 51 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the tour. The lawsuit states that “Before the originally scheduled dates of the tour, a once-in-a-century global pandemic halted music touring activity, “Addition “no other option than to indefinitely postpone the tour until it became safe and economically viable to reschedule.”The tour was originally scheduled to start in Europe between May and June 2021. It was then rescheduled.

Scherzinger requested new terms for the agreement. He asked to be the owner of PCD Worldwide at 75 percent and also to ask for a change in the contract. “complete creative control”Be the “final decision-making authority.”She has often expressed her feelings that she was the one who carried the success of the band as the lead singer and songwriter. Scherzinger said that her request for new terms was because she wanted to be a better singer and songwriter. “the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego”To continue the tour, click here

After the terms were rejected, Antin opted out of the tour. Antin is now seeking to be awarded money for the loss of money, as well as any profits that could have been made by Scherzinger stepping out. She also wants a trial with a jury.