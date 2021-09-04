WWE Smackdown September 3rd 2021 – 5 Must See Moments!

This is one of the most awaited editions of WWE SmackdownThe blue brand of WWE Create a stacked deck. The Street Profits took on The Usos in a battle for the tag team titles. Cesaro fought Seth Rollins during a duel between two of WWE’s top technical wrestlers. Finn Balor fought Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title. This was the main event. Here are 5 must-see moments Friday Night Smackdown.

🤔🤔🤔🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/C0lMD04DH1 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 4, 2021

WWE Smackdown: 5 Must See Moments

The Street Profits have a chance at the gold

On last week’s Friday Night Smackdown, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins came to the aid of Finn Balor during a beatdown from the Bloodline. In an effort to win the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles, The Street Profits called out the Usos. Kicking off this week’s show, both teams clashed in a high-flying contest. The action was intense, with both teams battling each other in a high-flying contest. Jey Uso almost fell when Montez Ford’s rotating frog splashed on her. Ford finished off the Usos outside the ring with a huge suicide dive. In the end, the Street Profits got the win by DQ after the Usos double team exceeded the referee’s 5-count.

Bianca and Sasha meet face to face

Becky Lynch stepped into the ring only two weeks after her surprise return to WWE Summerslam. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion in surprising fashion in under 30 seconds. Lynch was in the ring and the new champion called out WWE Universe for trying to make her the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion in under 30 seconds. “bad guy” after Summerslam. Belair came to the ring, and Lynch declined.

A feud reignited

Rollins and Cesaro renew a rivalry. Edge returns

Return to Wrestlemania 37Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins in a match that was one of the best of the PPV. After losing to Edge SummerslamRollins tried to rebound against his old opponent. Cesaro got the advantage early on but Rollins was able to counter, using several of Edge’s moves. Rollins scored a two-count advantage with an Edge-o-Matic. Cesaro had hit the big swing 20 times by the end of the match and applied the sharpshooter. Rollins pulled back to the outside, hitting Cesaro with a chair. This caused the DQ. Rollins seemed to snap after the match and continued the beating down until Edge won it.

Brock calls Heyman to challenge the upcoming

Paul Heyman, who had just left Roman Reigns’ locker room, was stopped by a few people to ask a few questions. With Heyman clearly caught off guard, his phone continued to ring with the ringtone of Brock Lesnar’s theme music. Heyman later confirmed to Reigns that Lesnar would attend WWE Smackdown next Wednesday in MSG.

WWE Smackdown: Main Event

Roman holds it Balor in battle

Roman Reigns was busy over the past two weeks with John Cena and now has Brock Lesnar. Reigns being preoccupied, Finn Balor made it clear that he wants to challenge for the WWE Universal Champion. Balor’s challenge was accepted in the main event of WWE Smackdown but he was attacked before the bell by the Usos. Reigns took advantage of the Usos attack and quickly won. Balor was able to get on the offense, targeting Reigns’ knee and then working him over in the corner. Balor kicked out of the Superman Punch, and the match continued back-and-forth. Reigns won the pin with a low blow, and then hooked a frontal submission to win.

WWE Smackdown: Complete Results

Street Profits d.The Usos (DQ), Skim It, **1/2

Rick Boogs d. Dolph Ziggler, Get a Pass, *

Cesaro d. Seth Rollins (DQ), Worth the investment in a watch, ***1/4

Sami Zayn d. Dominick Mysterio, Skim It, **1/4

Roman Reigns d. Finn Balor, You must-watch, ****