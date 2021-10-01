Princess Beatrice pays a subtle tribute to her grandmother, the Queen, by naming her baby daughter Sienna Siena.

Princess Beatrice pays a subtle tribute to her grandmother, the Queen, by naming her baby daughter Sienna Siena.
By Tom O'Brien
PRINCESS Beatrice announced the name of her first child with Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi. It is a very subtle nod towards the Queen.

Their daughter is called Sienna Elizabeth, with the middle name being a tribute to Beatrice’s grandmother.

Prince Beatrice and Edoardo, their husband, have revealed the name for their first child.
Beatrice and Edoardo have a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth. The middle name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.Credit: Getty

Beatrice, 32 years old, gave birth to her second child September 18th. “delighted”The new arrival.

Today, she shared the amazing name via Twitter along with a touching photo featuring a footprint of the baby.

This is in addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Queen after her.

Lilibet, who arrived on June 4, was named after the Queen’s childhood nickname.

Commentators suggested Lili’s name might be an acronym. “olive branch”After they retired as senior royals last summer, the Sussexes have been elevated to the rank of the royal family.

Beatrice is Edoardo’s stepmother for Christopher Woolf (also known as Wolfie), who is five years old.

Today’s post is a sweet nod to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (multi-millionaire property developer), as she gave it.

Beatrice stated, “We are thrilled to share that our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi has been named.”

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Edoardo married Beatrice in secret last July. He also shared his excitement on his official Instagram today.

The baby, which is the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, arrives three months after Lilibet Diana, Harry’s second child, and Meghan’s third.

Eugenie Beatrice’s sister gave birth to a son August in February, while Zara Tindall had her second child Lucas in March.

Today, the Queen shared her joy at Sienna Elizabeth’s touching name with the world by sharing the footprint picture.

A tweet from the Royal Family official Twitter account said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.”

Beatrice made the announcement by sharing a sweet picture
The Palace has announced some exciting news
Beatrice thanked her hospital staff and midwives for their amazing care.
Edoardo wed Beatrice last July in a secret ceremony. Today, he shared his excitement via his official Instagram.

We discussed how Harry insists that Meghan and he DID tell Queen Lilibet’s name to her, and she was ‘supportive’Palace is at war with words

Princess Eugenie sent a heartfelt message to sister Beatrice congratulating her on the birth of baby girl.

Princess Beatrice gives birth as her first child with Edoardo mapelli Mozzi

