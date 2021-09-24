Upgrading to Windows 11 next month could VOID your PC’s warranty forever

UPGRADING to Windows 11 could void your PC warranty.

The shocking news means that you must be careful when deciding whether to get the free update next month.

Microsoft Windows 11 won’t work on every computer

Windows 11 is the next major version of Microsoft’s operating system.

In the months ahead, millions of computers will try to upgrade.

It’s a free update, so you won’t have to pay a penny for the new features.

But not all computers are “supported” – in fact, there’s a good chance your PC won’t be eligible.

Microsoft has tested the software and found that not all eligible PCs can install Windows 11.

But if they do, they’ll have to accept special terms and conditions.

For some computers, you’ll be able to install Windows 11 regardless of whether it meets requirements, according to a recent update to the beta – spotted by The Verge.

However, you must sign a contract agreeing to specific terms and conditions.

It means you have to agree that your PC will no longer be supported, won’t receive updates, and your computer warranty may be voided.

This means that if Windows 11 causes any damage to your computer, you may not be covered.

Windows 11 requires the 8th-gen Intel Coffee Lake processors, or newer. This is a major concern.

If you are using an AMD processor, your computer or laptop will require a Zen 2 or higher CPU.

That will shut out millions of older PCs or laptops that simply won’t be able to run the new Windows 11 software.

Probably the easiest way to check if your computer can run Windows 11 is to download Microsoft’s own app.

It’ll check for you – grab it here:

If you already know what sort of hardware your computer has, you can check against the official list manually.

Microsoft says that at a minimum, you’ll need:

Processor: 1GHz or faster with two or more cores (64bit)

RAM: 4GB or more

Storage: 64GB or more

Firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: HD (720p) bigger than 9 inches diagonally, 8bits per colour channel

You’ll also need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up a Windows 10 Home Edition for the first time.

Microsoft warns that all new laptops manufactured after 2023 must have a webcam to run Windows 11

Microsoft The new update starts rolling out next month

