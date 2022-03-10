Prince William Said Witnessing War in Europe Feels Like an ‘Alien.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

Prince William claimed that seeing war in Europe is a very painful experience. “alien.”

“We’re all right behind you. We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless,”He said.

Prince William spoke out Russia invades UkraineDuring Wednesday’s visit to London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre.

“Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying. The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you. We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless,”William stated, “According to Robert JobsonThe Evening Standard’s royal editor is…

William also stated that the British people were More used to seeing wars in Asia and AfricaAccording to The Independent The publication did not quote the alleged remarks directly, but paraphrased them.

Public figures have criticised the comments.

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice King, wrote on Twitter that the duke’s comments were “horrific.”

“European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa,” she wrote.

—Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 10, 2022

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a human rights activist and author, wrote on Twitter that William’s comments were “deeply offensive” and that he must apologize.

“This future King of England parrots racist rhetoric shamelessly,” she wrote on Twitter. “His caucacity after public backlash at Western media humanizing White pain while dehumanizing Black/Brown pain in #UkraineWar is a slap to our faces.”

Royal author Omid Scobie wrote on TwitterThe comments of the duke weren’t factually correct.

“Europe has seen some of the bloodiest conflict in the past two centuries —Balkans, Yugoslavia, Germany and Kosovo to name a few. But sure, let’s normalize war and death in Africa and Asia,”He wrote.

William and Kate Middleton were dressed in their favorite clothes during the visit Ukrainian solidarity badges in yellow and blue and delivered trays of chocolate brownies and granola bars for the volunteers, The Independent reports.

The publication stated that they also offered the services their charitable foundation to young people who were affected by the war and may need support with their mental well-being.

When Insider reached Kensington Palace, they declined to comment.