Prince William in Uproar over Prince Harry’s Princess Diana Project with Netflix

Are Prince William and Prince Harry fighting over a Princess Diana project? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about William stewing over his brother’s plan to bring Diana to Netflix. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

‘Harry is Powerless’

Prince William was concerned about Meghan Markle and his brother releasing a Netflix documentary on his mother, Diana. Markle would, of course, have hundreds of millions of dollars to create the documentary, and she was determined to do just that, with or without Harry’s blessing. A source explained, “There’s not a lot [Prince William] can do to stop the Sussexes making a documentary about Diana.” He was apparently planning to block her at every legal opportunity and was disappointed in his brother for letting it all happen in the first place.

This was a bait and switch story, a tabloid that is well-known for their exploitation of them. The title of the story asked, “Is the brother’s relationship now beyond repair?” The conflict in the story was between William and Markle, with Harry depicted as a hapless bystander. Throw in that Harry and William already did a Diana documentary together, and Gossip Cop could comfortably debunk this story.

What’s Going On With Prince Harry And Netflix?

Nope! One year has passed since this story, and there’s been no news surrounding a Diana documentary from Markle and Harry. Archewell, their production company, is working on a docu-series entitled Heart of Invictus about the Invictus Games. It’s also working on an animated series from Amanda Rynda. This Diana documentary has never existed.

Harry and William share a passion for honoring their mother. They unveiled a statue in her honour. Harry’s also expected to return to the UK soon to celebrate her memory. William hasn’t filed any lawsuits against his brother-in-law.

More Tall Tales

This was hardly the last time New Idea targeted the royal family with a bogus story. The bizarre story featured Queen Elizabeth meeting Lilibet Diana. They still haven’t met in person, and no oceans have been crossed. Harry was taken to rehab, and William was seen shouting at his wife. These events did not occur.

With a track record this bad, it’s painfully obvious the tabloid has no legitimate insight into the royal family. Markle and Harry are not working on a Diana documentary, so there’s nothing for William to fret over. It was false back then and looks worse now.