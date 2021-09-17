This Fall get ready to watch this Iconic Horror Movies Returning to Theaters

The final days of summer are here, and with the spooky season just around the corner, Fathom Events is getting ready to celebrate the season with Fright Fest 2021. This eight-week event will take place from September to November and bring back some of the best horror movies ever made for a short time in theaters across the country. This year’s Fright Fest will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 26, with a night celebrating the 45th anniversary of Carrie, the 1976 Brian De Palma-directed horror film based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. It has been a cult favorite in the decades that have followed its release and is a must-watch scary season movie. Fright Fest will continue with more nights celebrating the anniversaries of other favorite horror flicks, including The Evil Dead, Scream, and The Silence of the Lambs. There will also be several nights dedicated to Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 and several other popular titles returning to theaters before Fright Fest 2021 wraps on Tuesday, Nov. 16, with Paranorman, a family-friendly viewing option. With the start of Fright Fest just days away, you can nab tickets to view your favorite horror films in theaters at www.FrightFest.com/FrightFest and through participating cinemas’ box offices. Continue scrolling to view the complete Fright Fest 2021 schedule.

‘Carrie’ 45th Anniversary, Sunday, Sept. 26 & Wednesday, Sept. 29 “Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Carrie (Sissy Spacek) is a high school loner with no confidence, no friends… and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who causes all hell to break loose in a frenzy of blood, fire, and brimstone! Piper Laurie, John Travolta, and Amy Irving are terrific in this horror classic.”

‘Dracula’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Double Feature, Saturday, Oct. 2 “Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Universal Monsters with a special double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein! Fans will be given an exclusive tour of Universal Studios. The original Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, launched the Hollywood horror genre and defined the famed vampire’s iconic look and frightening character. Castle Dracula towers ominously in the shadows of the Carpathian Mountains and causes fear among Transylvanian villagers. The two go to London to seek out potential victims. This classic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s tale, which Tod Browning directed, inspired many remakes and adaptations. It features a haunting passion, spooky atmosphere, and stunning cinematography. An unforgettable masterpiece, the original Frankenstein stars Boris Karloff as the screen’s most tragic and iconic monster in what many consider the greatest horror film ever made. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive), an eccentric scientist, plays with life and death to create a monster from human remains. His creation’s violent rage causes the mad scientist to lose his dreams. The monster wakes up in a new world where he is not welcome. Jack Pierce’s groundbreaking makeup makes James Whale’s adaptation from Mary Shelley’s classic novel one of the terrifying movies ever made. Studio Ghibli Fest 2021:’ Spirited Away’ 20th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 3 (dubbed in English), Monday, Oct. 4 (English subtitles), & Wednesday, Oct. 6 (dubbed in English)

“Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation. Chihiro and her family are moving to a new place. But when they stop to explore an abandoned village on their journey, Chihiro is swept into a magical world of spirits, ruled by Yubaba. Chihiro is placed in a magical bathhouse that houses spirits and demons. Chihiro must use her brains to survive and to find a way out of her parents’ clutches. Spirited Away was a huge success worldwide, featuring a wide range of imaginative characters and captivating storytelling.

‘The Evil Dead’ 40th Anniversary, Thursday, Oct. 7 “The ultimate experience in grueling terror! Grindhouse Releasing and Fathom Events celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s horror classic THE EVIL DEAD with an exclusive nationwide screening introduced by star Bruce Campbell. Ash (Campbell), Linda Baker (Betsy Baker), Cheryl Sandweiss (Ellen Sandweiss), Scotty Delrich (Hal Delrich), Shelly York (Sarah York), and his sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), all drive to a remote cabin hidden in the woods. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka “The Book of the Dead”), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. The five friends are forced to fight for their lives after accidentally unleashing a flood of evil.

‘Scream’ 25th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 10 & Monday, Oct. 11 “25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, the film is a masterful deconstruction of horror. It pays tribute to the conventions in slasher movies while adding wittiness and clever twists. After a series of harrowing deaths, Sidney Prescott (Neve Cameron) and her friends become the victims of a masked murderer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard star in the film, and Rose McGowan and Drew Barrymore. The special event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the film, including vintage interviews with Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, Neve Camp, Courteney Cox, and many others.

TCM Big Screen Classics Presents:’ The Silence of the Lambs’ 30th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 17 & Wednesday, Oct. 20 “Invite an old friend for dinner and to see this event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. A psychopath named Buffalo Bill murders women. The FBI sends Agent Clarice Foster (Jodie Foster) to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter, an insane psychiatrist who is just as fascinated by Starling as his desire to kill. Starling finds herself confronting her own demons as well as an evil that she might not be able to stop.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ Sunday, Oct. 24 (dubbed in English), Monday, Oct. 25 (English subtitles) & Thursday, Oct. 28 (dubbed in English) “From director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli, Howl’s Moving Castle is an Academy Award®-nominated acclaimed fantasy based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. Sophie, a quiet little girl who works in a hat shop, finds her life disrupted when she is swept off her feet literally by Howl, a mysterious and handsome wizard. The jealous and vain Witch of Waste puts a curse on Sophie, making her a 90-year older woman. Sophie sets out to break the curse by climbing aboard Howl’s majestic moving castle. She can live a life full of wonder and adventure. Sophie is forced to defend them both from the dangerous war of sorcery when she discovers the true power of Howl’s wizardry. This episode features the voices of Lauren Bacall (voice talent), Christian Bale (voice talents), Billy Crystal, Blythe Daner, Emily Mortimer, Jean Simmons, and Billy Crystal.

RiffTrax Live: ‘Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes,’ Tuesday, Oct. 26 “There’s still evil up there at the old Amityville house. A group of priests meets to end the evil that has haunted this beautiful Dutch Colonial, with its five beds and four baths. The Colonial is full of old-world charm as well as curb appeal. The evil escapes, however! The movie’s title should have made this clear. How does it escape? Like all evil does: possessing a tacky floor lamp, getting sold at a garage sale and shipped to Los Angeles, where most evil household décor eventually finds a home. The evil floor lamp soon begins its reign of terror at the home of an innocent family. It kills pets and children, makes power tools unsafely, and seizes the soul of Jessica, the youngest sister. Father Kibbler is the young priest who must save the family from the evil lamp. Yes, more people die. But, can Father Kibbler end it? For the ultimate Halloween treat, join Bill (Corbett), Mike Nelson, and Kevin Murphy at theaters around the country for a night with Rifftrax Live or Amityville 4: “The Evil Escapes.”

‘The Call’ (The Uncut Experience), Wednesday, Oct. 27 “From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. A small group of friends from their hometown must survive a terrible accident and spend the night at the house of a wicked couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become a reality as they enter the realm of The Call. Four friends. One phone call. 60 seconds. Stay Alive. This Uncut Experience features deleted scenes, as well as an interview with the director after the film. ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘The Wolf Man’ Double Feature, Saturday, Oct. 30

“Universal is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of their Classic Monsters with a special double feature of the original The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man. Fans will be given an exclusive tour of Universal Studios! H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man stars Claude Rains as a mysterious scientist who discovers a serum that makes him invisible. The scientist, covered in bandages and wearing dark glasses, arrives at a small English village to conceal his incredible discovery. The drug that makes him invisible slowly drives him insane, and he can perform horrific acts of terror. The horror classic, directed by James Whale, features innovative special effects by John P. Fulton. Many of these techniques are still in use today. “Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright.” In 1941, The Wolf Man introduced the world to a new Universal movie monster, and the mythology of the werewolf was redefined forever. This story about a cursed man who turns into a deadly werewolf at the full moon has been praised for its heartbreaking performances by Lon Chaney Jr. and Jack Pierce’s groundbreaking make-up. ‘ParaNorman,’ Tuesday, Nov. 16