Prince Harry Fed Up With ‘Being Eclipsed’ By Meghan Markle?

Is Prince Harry tired of living in Meghan Markle’s shadow? One tabloid claims Harry is growing to resent his wife for “eclipsing” him on their Time magazine cover. Let’s check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry ‘All Too Familiar’ With Being ‘Second Best’?

The latest edition of WHO reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance in TIME 100 edition was bittersweet for the duke. On Harry’s 37th birthday, the couple got word that they would prestigiously grace the pages of the popular publication. What should have been a time for celebration quickly turned sour, according to the tabloid, after the couple was ridiculed for their portraits in the magazine. The cover photo faced the most criticism. In the portrait, Harry posed behind Markle with his hand resting on her shoulder.

People were quick to comment on the interesting posing, and many took issue with Harry’s “emasculating” posture. “I would never want my husband to be embarrassed like this in front of the world,” political pundit Candace Owens commented. But this isn’t the first time Harry has been in someone’s shadow. Ever since Harry was born, he has felt like a “spare heir” to his brother Prince William, the tabloid says. But another source told Newsweek that his appearance on the cover was a “strategy Harry’s built to outgun William and be seen as the authentic prince on a global stage.”

The outlet adds that Harry played a less-than-central part in Markle’s recent 40×40 charity announcement. In Markle’s video, Harry made a brief cameo juggling outside of a window. The move, while humorous to some, made it seem like he was Markle’s “sideshow act” to others. Finally, the magazine explains Harry feels the spotlight fading as he moves down in the line of succession. “I feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before [William’s children] take over, and I’ve got to make the most of it,” Harry told Newsweek back in 2017.

Prince Harry Desperate To ‘Carve Out His Own Path’?

Here’s the deal: This is all over a single photo. We’re sure Harry and Markle were posed by a photographer, so it’s illogical to draw any conclusions about their personal lives from the picture. And the idea that Harry is locked in some extreme sibling rivalry with William is outdated and worn-out. Harry has made it clear for years that he wants to establish himself outside of his royal status, so we doubt he resents William for his position in the line of succession.

The tabloid also left out a ton of context from Harry’s 2017 Newsweek interview. The quote it used about Harry having a “smallish window” of public interest wasn’t about him seeking some kind of fame. Harry said he wanted to use the public’s interest in him for the greater good and make a difference while he can. And from his extensive charity work, it’s clear he’s following through on those plans. He even remarked that no one in his family really wants to be king or queen. Clearly, he isn’t occupied with who in his life is more famous than him. But it’s obvious from how the tabloid manipulated his words that it intended to mislead its readers.

The Tabloids On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

The tabloids always insinuate that Harry and Markle’s marriage is falling apart, but that just isn’t true. Not long ago, WHO reported Harry was relishing a “new life without Meghan.” Then New Idea alleged Markle was furious after she caught Harry flirting with a “sporty brunette.” Then, the very same tabloid claimed Harry had reunited with an ex-girlfriend while he was in England. Obviously, if the magazines can’t find any drama in the Sussexes’ marriage, they have no problem inventing it.