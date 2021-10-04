I’m a ‘bad mum’, other parents hate me because I let my three-year-old son swear… but it’s always in the right context

A MUM has revealed how other parents don’t like her because of some of her parenting rules.

Chelsey, a mum-of-two shared on her TikTok account, chelseybanker, how she lets her three-year-old swear and this can turn off ‘mum friends’.

2 Chelsey shared the reasons some mum’s are put off being her friend in a TikTok video Credit: @chelseybanker/Tiktok

Chelsey, who is believe to be from the US shared a video of all the things she does as a parent that makes other mums not want to be her friend.

She said: ” Everyone wants to be mum friends until they learn…

“I let my three-year-old swear.

“I don’t believe in gender stereotypes and let him play with dolls and makeup.

“We teach him age appropriate context about consent and equality for all.”

Whilst most people did not see an issue with most of her parenting preferences, the fact that she lets her child swear did divide people in the comments.

One user wrote: “I’m with you on all of that with the exception of swearing. There is no need for my six-year-old to swear.”

Another user wrote: “I’m all for it expect swearing. I still apologise to my mum if I swear in front of her and I am 35.”

In another video, the mum shows her and her three-year-old son chatting and he swears saying someone ate his cake.

A person commented: “Mine would get a serious reprimand. Yes he is a child but he still must be taught it’s a bad word.”

In response to the comment, Chelsey made a video saying how she feels about her kids swearing and how she corrects them if they use a word that isn’t allowed.

She said: “I don’t need to reprimand my three-year-old, I need to explain to him why we don’t say certain words and let him use his judgement on others because he is learning.

“He uses it in the right context, he talks better than most school aged kids I know, so.

“Words not allowed in my house are hurtful or hateful words. F**k isn’t hurtful, in my opinion.

“He knows not to say it in public or say it in front of other people’s kids because some don’t like that.

“I will always teach him to be respectful and not to use hateful or hurtful things to people because that is not okay.

“But if he wants to drop some swear words and use them in the correct context, I really don’t care.”

People in the comment section were overwhelming supportive of Chelsey and how she teaches her son the difference in using them with context.

One user wrote: “They are just words until you give them power, if they’re not using them AT someone, and you are teaching them right, who cares?”

Another person commented: “YES! This is what I tell my kids. It’s not the word it’s the meaning behind it. “

A third person replied: “I 1000% agree! It does not stop kids from using them, it just encourages them to hide what they do. Why not allow them to express how they wish?”

2 People were divided about whether children should swear Credit: @chelseybanker/Tiktok

