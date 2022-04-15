Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K.

The Easter gathering would have been the Queen’s first public engagement outside her residence in almost a month. Although she has been hosting virtual meetings at home after testing positive for COVID-19 in February, Her Majesty last stepped out for an in-person event on March 29, when she attended a memorial for her late husband at Westminster Abbey in London. Harry and Meghan, who also share 2-year-old son Archie, were not in attendance at the memorial.

Previously, Harry’s legal team expressed concerns that the Duke “does not feel safe” bringing his wife and children to the U.K. without the proper security measures in place.

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima said in a statement obtained by E! News on Feb. 18. “This is and always will be his home.”