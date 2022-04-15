Seth MacFarlane, Jon Stewart And More Pay Tribute To Gilbert Gottfried Following The Actor’s Death

By Tom O'Brien
In
On April 12, Gilbert Gottfried passed away at the age of 67, and the public has been honoring the man with all kinds of tributes and recollections. For instance, many have been revisiting a photo of Gottfried with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, taking note of how bittersweet seeing the three of them together now since Saget died on January 9 and we lost Anderson on January 21. Many celebrities, including Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and fellow comedian Jon Stewart, have also shared their own tributes to Gottfried over the last few days.

In Seth MacFarlane’s case, he had the opportunity to work with Gilbert Gottfried on several occasions, including the actor/comedian providing his vocal talents for a couple Family Guy episodes, as well as appearing as Abraham Lincoln in A Million Ways to Die in the West. MacFarlane specifically referenced the 2014 movie while commenting on Gottfried’s passing:

Jon Stewart also had the pleasure of knowing Gilbert Gottfried thanks to the former opening for the latter during his early days as a standup comedian. Here’s what The Problem with Jon Stewart’s eponymous host had to say about the late actor:

Marlee Matlin, one of the cast members in the Best Picture-winning CODA, expressed her sadness for Gilbert Gottfried’s passing, with the two of them having crossed paths on numerous occasions, including at the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump. Here’s what she had to say:

Of course, one of Gilbert Gottfried’s most beloved roles was Iago the Parrot, who he voiced in 1992’s Aladdin (where he frequently had to rerecord lines), its two direct-to-video sequels and various other pieces of media. Alan Menken, who composed Aladdin’s musical score, had this to say about Gottfried:

Finally, there’s a video of Gilbert Gottfried that’s been making the rounds after his death was announced showing his 1999 appearance on Hollywood Squares, where he repeatedly kept trolling the episode’s two contestants. Tom Bergeron, who hosted the game show back then, appeared on Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast back in 2017 to talk about the Hollywood Squares hijinks and other topics, and the former Dancing with the Stars host shared that episode for those who missed it the first time around.

These are just a handful of the celebrities who’ve shared tributes to Gilbert Gottfried on Twitter and other social media, so feel free to look elsewhere on the internet to see what others have said about him. We could spend all day talking about Gottfried’s work in the entertainment business, but some of his notable credits from recent years include Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Justice League Action, three Sharknado movies, Historical Roasts and Smiling Friends. He was also the subject of the 2017 documentary Gilbert, which won the Special Jury Prize at the deadCENTER Film Festival.

CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to Gilbert Gottfried’s family and friends for their loss. Fortunately, future generations will have no trouble discovering his body of work that so many of us have already enjoyed for years.

