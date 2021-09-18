Prince Charles’ ‘last words’ to his dad before his death – and Philip’s witty response

Prince Charles has disclosed his final conversation with his father, Prince Philip, the day before he died in a new documentary.

The Prince of Wales spoke with his father about plans to mark his 100th Birthday when he called him the Duke of Edinburgh on March 8.

Due to Philip’s hearing failing, he had to speak up and repeated a bit more loudly: “We’re talking about your birthday!

“And whether there’s going to be reception!”

Philip replied: “It’s true, you’ve got me to be here for it.”

To which Charles said: “That was what I expected!”

The father and son exchange comes from Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, a new documentary which will be broadcast on Wednesday night.







(Image: Getty Images)



The film is set to appear on BBC One and features other senior royals as they remember the life of Philip Mountbatten who passed away aged 99 on April, 9.

The Sun reports that Andrew, Anne, and Edward will also share their memories with their dad.

Prince William tells a side-splitting tale about how he met the patron of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme when a young man was completing the awards.







(Image: UK Press via Getty Images)



The Duke of Cambridge and Philip found two young walkers on the Queen’s Balmoral estate who were taking part in a hike to win their award when they stopped to wind down the window and ask them how they were getting on.

William said “The smallest young chap at the back turned around and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!'”

While William admits the boy’s reply was actually much blunter – Philip seemed to find it hilarious.

Philip then wound the car window up before turning to William and saying: “The youth of today!”







(Image: Getty Images)



Prince Harry appears in the documentary from California and says his grandfather was “unapologetically him” and praised his support for the Queen.

Harry said: “From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage – it doesn’t get better than that.”

Princess Eugenie says she brought her son, Philip’s great-grandson, August Philip, to see him before he died.

She said: “I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we’d named him after him.

“It was such a lovely moment. That was an amazing moment.”

For the latest breaking news stories from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking h