Hollywood Star Eric Christian Olsen is the proud father of three beautiful children. Get to Know Them

When “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen became a father, he never knew he would become such a “softie” because of his children. Today, however, he’s a caring dad to his three children.

Best known for his role as Marty Deeks in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Eric Christian Olsen is a proud husband to Sarah Wright and a doting dad to their three children. He married Kensi Ruah (his sister-in-law) on the show.

Before “NCIS,” the 44-year-old actor starred in several feature films, including “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Fired Up,” and “Dumber and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.” While he’s stayed in LA for years now, he was actually born in Oregon to a family of Norwegian descent.

Olsen is happily married to his wife Sarah Wright, whom he met in 2006 on the set of the Fox sitcom “The Loop.” They tied the knot six years later in 2012 near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The couple, in turn, wasted no time in starting a family and welcomed their first child and son, Wyatt Oliver, in 2013. Their daughter, Esme Olivia, followed three years later, and their third child, Winter Story, joined the family in 2020.