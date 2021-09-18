Hollywood Star Eric Christian Olsen is the proud father of three beautiful children. Get to Know Them

When “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen became a father, he never knew he would become such a “softie” because of his children. Today, however, he’s a caring dad to his three children.
Best known for his role as Marty Deeks in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Eric Christian Olsen is a proud husband to Sarah Wright and a doting dad to their three children. He married Kensi Ruah (his sister-in-law) on the show.
Before “NCIS,” the 44-year-old actor starred in several feature films, including “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Fired Up,” and “Dumber and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.” While he’s stayed in LA for years now, he was actually born in Oregon to a family of Norwegian descent.
HIS FAMILY LIFE
Olsen is happily married to his wife Sarah Wright, whom he met in 2006 on the set of the Fox sitcom “The Loop.” They tied the knot six years later in 2012 near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The couple, in turn, wasted no time in starting a family and welcomed their first child and son, Wyatt Oliver, in 2013. Their daughter, Esme Olivia, followed three years later, and their third child, Winter Story, joined the family in 2020.
THEIR THIRD CHILD
Their daughter Winter was born on September 15, 2020, and weighed 10 pounds and 4 ounces at birth. Olsen was quick to share updates with their followers on social media. He posted a picture of his beloved wife breastfeeding their little girl.
Olsen smiles with a face mask in the background, as their child was born during COVID-19. After a brief stay in the hospital, they returned home to their children and their beloved dogs.
EXPERIENCING FATHERHOOD
Olsen experienced many emotions when he became a father for the first time, and he once admitted that it caught him off guard. He said after Wyatt’s birth:
“I’ve become such a softie. I get tears in my eyes, and I get all excited. It’s just that’s not who I am.”
SHOWING LOVE FOR HIS WIFE
The couple prefers to keep things playful, but they take their relationship seriously. Shortly after Esme’s birth, Olsen shared his admiration for Wright, saying: “I am in awe of this woman; somehow navigating the most difficult moments with equal parts passion, fearlessness, and all-encompassing love.”
The actor recalled reading on how a person’s approach to life and birth is intimately connected and wholeheartedly agreed after he watched Wright give birth to their kids. He referred to it as a “whirlwind microcosm of the rest of the journey that is life.”
GOOD ROLE MODELS
His co-stars and friends on “NCIS,” Chris O’Donnell, and LL Cool J became Olsen’s role models in fatherhood, and he added that they always have great advice handy whenever he is stuck.
Recently the proud father posted a sweet image of his two children after he apparently got them ready for the day as he captioned the picture, “When dad dresses the bear and fox.”
No doubt that co-star LL Cool J has great advice for Olsen, as he has his hands full with three beautiful daughters and a son with jewelry designer wife, Simone Smith.
The “NCIS” boys may show their tough sides on TV, but at home with their families, they are the complete opposite.