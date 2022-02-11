Prince Charles, Gayle King Among Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19 as Some States Lift Mask Mandates

Prince Charles, Gayle King Among Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19 as Some States Lift Mask Mandates
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19, and he was with his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, just two days ago.

The queen reportedly doesn’t currently have symptoms and is being closely monitored.

In the United States, “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King had her own COVID-19 scare after she tested positive while in her office. She was hustled into isolation in a van parked outside the studio, where she posted a selfie on Instagram.

Then, in the middle of the show, fill-in co-host Vlad Duthiers also tested positive. 

King said she was just about to go on vacation.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul just declared the end of mask mandates for businesses, but plenty of people are still wearing masks. If you want to go to a Broadway show, you still have to wear a mask and prove you’re vaccinated.

Across the country in California, mask mandates have also been lifted for businesses, ironically, just as free government masks have finally arrived. Inside Edition found a full box of masks at a Rite Aid.

While several states are moving to lift mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control says it’s not changing it’s mask guidance, because they believe it’s too soon.

Latest News

Previous articleWatch Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s ‘The Joker and the Queen’ Video

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact