Prince Charles, Gayle King Among Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19 as Some States Lift Mask Mandates

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19, and he was with his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, just two days ago.

The queen reportedly doesn’t currently have symptoms and is being closely monitored.

In the United States, “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King had her own COVID-19 scare after she tested positive while in her office. She was hustled into isolation in a van parked outside the studio, where she posted a selfie on Instagram.

Then, in the middle of the show, fill-in co-host Vlad Duthiers also tested positive.

King said she was just about to go on vacation.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul just declared the end of mask mandates for businesses, but plenty of people are still wearing masks. If you want to go to a Broadway show, you still have to wear a mask and prove you’re vaccinated.

Across the country in California, mask mandates have also been lifted for businesses, ironically, just as free government masks have finally arrived. Inside Edition found a full box of masks at a Rite Aid.

While several states are moving to lift mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control says it’s not changing it’s mask guidance, because they believe it’s too soon.